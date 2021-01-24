From 9-5 to 7 Figures – How Coach Legend Make It to the Big Leagues

Over 15 years ago, the man who calls himself Coach Legend today was an immigrant who just immigrated to the United States. Back then, he hardly spoke English and had to take almost any job he could get his hands on, in order to get by. Fast-forward to now, and Coach Legend is a seven-figure wealth coach who sets his own hours and lives life with the sky being the limit. Here is the story of a man who set his own terms on life and made it to the big leagues.

While it may seem like a grandiose title, Coach Legend got the moniker he has today due to his middle name being Legend, and for the fact that he is a coach. He has lived a pretty legendary tale as well. From selling cars to helping people build their wealth, there has always been one common theme in everything he did – he spoke to people like a friend would.

Looking to make friends instead of sales turned out to be a great financial move, even though that wasn’t his intention at the onset. He simply has always enjoyed helping people and talking with them. Along the way, he met successful people who ended up dispensing their own advice to him, which he took to heart. The result of all the information he amassed was him building a massive brand on social media.

Social media was still relatively new, or at least not as big, when Coach Legend started out using it. This first-mover advantage helped cement his place as one of the go-to experts on how to improve your financial situation. This early success led to him becoming very popular during the pandemic.

With people looking to get houses, cars, and business loans, yet having difficulty doing so, Coach Legend was able to offer advice that helped them succeed getting them. A little bit of financial literacy goes a long way, according to him.

The success Coach Legend enjoys today could not have happened without him being passionate about helping people. He has always been a giver as well, which is why he still gives out plenty of free advice today on his social media pages.

Instagram and Facebook have been very helpful to grow his brand. He has taken full advantage of what they offer, especially when it comes to sending personalized messages to his followers to build a relationship. People have been coming to his pages to get helpful advice, and end up leaving to share his tips with others. This dynamic has created a massive explosion in his popularity, which further catapulted his success.

Coach Legend’s meteoric rise to success proves that you don’t have to be pushy or salesy to be successful. You simply need to be authentic, talk to people like they are people, and offer a great deal of value without asking for anything in return.

