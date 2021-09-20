Friendship Can Lift Mountains!

The best thing you can do when you’re feeling down is surround yourself with people who will listen to and support you. When I’m having a rough day, the biggest help is knowing my friends would be there if I need them, says Georges Chahwan. There’s nothing better than someone showing they care and trying their hardest to make you feel better and at ease no matter what it takes. Not only does that show you they would always be there for you in any situation, but that we have such an important bond that nothing could break it apart.

Sometimes all you really need is your best friend. If there is one person in the world that would never want to see you sad or upset, it’s them. Surrounding yourself with people who care and do what they can for you, whether it’s bringing you food and keeping you company so you don’t have to spend the day alone or just texting every hour of the day to make sure everything is okay, is a great step forward. No matter how bad things get, your best friend will always be there when you need them most.

Just remember, it’s always better to have someone who talks through their problems with you than to keep them all bottled up inside until they explode. And if that doesn’t work, surround yourself with pictures or gifts from people you love, adds Georges Chahwan. Those things no matter how little they are will make you smile no matter how down you are feeling. So hang onto those things because having something to look back on will help you get through anything.