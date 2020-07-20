Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Friends the power back ups in our life

Friends are medicines for a wounded heart & vitamin for a hopeful soul. The only way to have a friend is to be one....

By

Friends are the wonderful relation that everyone have in their life. The only relation we are able to select by our own, that’s why friends bring more happiness and liveliness in us. They didn’t expect anything from us except sharing & caring for each other, though they are not the blood relation.

I have lot of friends. My friends are made in heaven, bring that heaven down when I am with them. Lots of laughter when we all together, forget the entire world. We have to recognize for a second where we are now. I feel very happy when I am with my friends…Due to so many reasons we can’t talk each other for a while, sometimes it may be days, months, even years.

Utilizing this time to connect with our old friends is good idea. Because we can’t go out and have fun or meet our friends. When I called my friends and talked to them so long…as usual we forget the entire world. This brings an immense happiness when we reconnect, couldn’t express that moment…a heavenly feel. The way we express each other, friendly talks, sharing thoughts..

I never forget any of my friend in my lifetime. Each and everyone’s memories will roll in my head. My friends did a lot to me, they are my power backups as well as the backbone for me. I can’t sit or stand without them.

Friends are our strength as backbones, without them we can’t sit or stand..

Friends are precious as diamond it seems simple, but one who owes know the value.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    7 Ways Your Friends Determine Your Future

    by Mike Zeller
    Purpose//

    Wisdom Redux

    by Clay B. Marsh
    Well-Being//

    The Simple Bi-Weekly Ritual That Has Made Me So Much Happier

    by Nir Eyal

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.