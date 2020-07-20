Friends the power back ups in our life

Friends are the wonderful relation that everyone have in their life. The only relation we are able to select by our own, that’s why friends bring more happiness and liveliness in us. They didn’t expect anything from us except sharing & caring for each other, though they are not the blood relation.

I have lot of friends. My friends are made in heaven, bring that heaven down when I am with them. Lots of laughter when we all together, forget the entire world. We have to recognize for a second where we are now. I feel very happy when I am with my friends…Due to so many reasons we can’t talk each other for a while, sometimes it may be days, months, even years.

Utilizing this time to connect with our old friends is good idea. Because we can’t go out and have fun or meet our friends. When I called my friends and talked to them so long…as usual we forget the entire world. This brings an immense happiness when we reconnect, couldn’t express that moment…a heavenly feel. The way we express each other, friendly talks, sharing thoughts..

I never forget any of my friend in my lifetime. Each and everyone’s memories will roll in my head. My friends did a lot to me, they are my power backups as well as the backbone for me. I can’t sit or stand without them.