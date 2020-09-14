Friends – The positive vibes

My friends are the best, the best that ever I had… Such a lovely, lovable, cheer able, energy boosters in my life. They are my cheer leaders when I am with my friends, I forgot the entire world. Only the giggling sound and lots & lots of smile. Whenever I have problems, confusions…my friends will help me. I’ll inform them and ask help from them. They’ll provide the proper solution to me, not only the solution but also they pat on my shoulders and encourage me to overcome the issues. They cheer me with positive words, change the environment and create good vibes around me. That gives me such big strength to overcome all obstacles, challenges in life. My friends motivate me like anything and that motivating words make me to keep running in my life.I am blessed to have such wonderful friends and I wish lord provide them with all blessings today & everyday.

Friends are our strength as backbones, without them we can’t sit or stand