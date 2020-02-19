Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Friend Yourself First!

Your best contribution to the world begins with self-awareness

By
Self-awareness is a strength
Take charge of your life with self-awareness

Let me tell you a big, fat lie…

It’s not my lie, but it is out there. Many people have heard it, believe it, and re-tell it. So, over time, it becomes a ‘fact’.

But, essentially, it’s still a lie.

What is it?

Well, it’s that self-awareness is selfish and that anyone who indulges in it is self-centered and self-obsessed and they should be ashamed of themselves.  

That’s it.

Well, I’m here to correct that.   

Not only is self-awareness not selfish, it is arguably the best thing you can do for your family, your workplace, your community – for the whole world.

It makes perfect sense to get to know yourself – warts and all.

When you really know yourself – understanding your strengths and weaknesses, your wants and needs – you can live a life that is more authentic and meaningful. You can change what needs to be changed about yourself to live a better life and you will be more likely to accept what you cannot change – wide hips, big feet etc.

At that point, you will be better placed to develop your talents and make a significant contribution to the world.

That’s the truth. That’s it.

Still not sure about this? Still got a sneaky feeling that self-awareness is selfish.

Okay, let’s try an example to help you get comfortable with self-awareness.

Consider the following: When you’re travelling by plane, there’s a safety briefing at the outset to ensure that everyone on board has a safe and enjoyable trip.  After all, it’s a bit of a risk transporting dozens – even hundreds – of people together in what is essentially a metal tube flying at 35,000 feet, or whatever. Safety is a priority.

The briefing directs passengers that in an emergency situation such as a drop in cabin pressure, they should fit their own oxygen mask before helping others.

That’s sound advice. You are of more use to yourself and others when you are secure.

The same principle can be applied to how we live in the world on a day-to-day basis, together with others.  Safety and harmony are paramount.

The aim being to carve out a space and a satisfying role for ourselves, while creating the least hassle for other people.

Self-awareness acts like an oxygen mask. When you are secure in yourself, you are better placed to create harmony around you. And you are more likely to create a life that has more meaning and purpose for yourself. So, let’s get on board with self-awareness! Friend Yourself First!  The world will thank you for it.

Copyright® 2019          Eithne Kennedy

    Contributor portrait

    Eithne Kennedy, Entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker and mentor to start-ups at Isle Of Us Productions Pte Ltd

    Eithne Kennedy is an entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker and mentor to start-ups.

    In her professional career, Eithne has worked in the corporate sector, latterly as Director Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Tetra Pak Asia-Pacific. Currently, she is co-owner and CEO of a business specialist practice, focused on humanizing business transformation. In this capacity, Eithne and her associates act as trusted advisers to global companies across a wide variety of industries, cultures and geographical locations. She is a frequent speaker and moderator at global business conferences.

    Currently based in Singapore, Eithne has lived and worked in multiple locations around the world and thrives on cross-cultural interaction, inspiring and encouraging young professionals to make the most of themselves, both personally and professionally.

    She is author of: 'Smart Management for Ambitious Young Managers' and also author of: 'Rebooting Humanity; a Call to Awareness'.

    Some testimonials for: ‘Rebooting Humanity - A Call to Awareness’:

    ‘Rebooting humanity is certainly the most important task in the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.’ Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman World Economic Forum.

    ‘Very interesting and timely.’ Ben Pring, leader of Cognizant’s Center for the Future of Work and co-author of: ‘What To Do When Machines Do Everything’.

    ‘Interesting and inspiring. I read it with joy!’ Peter Sävblom, Advisory Board Member: Geeks Without Frontiers, Washington DC based NGO,  focused on global connectivity issues.

    ‘A real analysis of what lies ahead from different perspectives. Very thoughtful, challenging and provocative. A very worthy contender to assuage the appetite for the questions which must be raised as to what will the scenario be like in 30+ years' Robert Grier, Former Member of The Labor Court of Ireland.

    ‘Highly inspiring. A very valuable contribution to the development of mankind.’ Dr Bruno Doenni, Former Executive Chairman, Schindler AG, Switzerland.

    Over the past fifteen years, Eithne has trained thousands of professionals in corporate workshops around the world in leadership and personal development programs.

    She holds an MBA from Edinburgh Business School, a Diploma in International Business from INSEAD Business School and a BA from University College Cork, Ireland.

     

       

     

     

     

     

