Friend Yourself First!

Let me tell you a big, fat lie…

It’s not my lie, but it is out there. Many people have heard it, believe it, and re-tell it. So, over time, it becomes a ‘fact’.

But, essentially, it’s still a lie.

What is it?

Well, it’s that self-awareness is selfish and that anyone who indulges in it is self-centered and self-obsessed and they should be ashamed of themselves.

That’s it.

Well, I’m here to correct that.

Not only is self-awareness not selfish, it is arguably the best thing you can do for your family, your workplace, your community – for the whole world.

It makes perfect sense to get to know yourself – warts and all.

When you really know yourself – understanding your strengths and weaknesses, your wants and needs – you can live a life that is more authentic and meaningful. You can change what needs to be changed about yourself to live a better life and you will be more likely to accept what you cannot change – wide hips, big feet etc.

At that point, you will be better placed to develop your talents and make a significant contribution to the world.

That’s the truth. That’s it.

Still not sure about this? Still got a sneaky feeling that self-awareness is selfish.

Okay, let’s try an example to help you get comfortable with self-awareness.

Consider the following: When you’re travelling by plane, there’s a safety briefing at the outset to ensure that everyone on board has a safe and enjoyable trip. After all, it’s a bit of a risk transporting dozens – even hundreds – of people together in what is essentially a metal tube flying at 35,000 feet, or whatever. Safety is a priority.

The briefing directs passengers that in an emergency situation such as a drop in cabin pressure, they should fit their own oxygen mask before helping others.

That’s sound advice. You are of more use to yourself and others when you are secure.

The same principle can be applied to how we live in the world on a day-to-day basis, together with others. Safety and harmony are paramount.

The aim being to carve out a space and a satisfying role for ourselves, while creating the least hassle for other people.

Self-awareness acts like an oxygen mask. When you are secure in yourself, you are better placed to create harmony around you. And you are more likely to create a life that has more meaning and purpose for yourself. So, let’s get on board with self-awareness! Friend Yourself First! The world will thank you for it.

