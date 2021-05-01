Friday’s Broadway Tunes: Sheila Bond

Broadway has a way of expressing the changing patterns in love. There are certain times when we may feel, that a certain love-having come into our lives-is meant to be. We get prepared, provide our best dress for the occasion, and for some reason, it doesn’t happen. My, oh my, how depressing love stories can be. Or not! What’s beautiful about the Broadway world, is how it manages to perform the realities of heartbreak, without it being too heavy. In fact, the tales of heartbreak are painted with a certain unfolding. Things do not seem as painful, or as dreary when you add Broadway tunes, and songs, to the mix. In addition, there are different forms of awareness, when it comes to love’s timing, for the perfect love! Plan as much as we want, but if fate takes over, then love’s planning comes into fruition. There is a certain manifestation coming into play. Just know that love’s manifestation, in our unique journey, will create its presence, during a certain timing. So, relax and be patient. It will come when it desires. It will come in its perfect, and eloquent, timing.

When planning for a certain love, only for it not to fall through, we must always remember the treasure always do value of patience. Things are intriguing, in that way. What a treasure, it will truly be! We don’t always have to mope and grope when a date night or cuddle time doesn’t go the exact way, as we planned. For starters, there are those timings, when life makes another plan for the night. It just happens, and it is no one’s fault. So, be playful with it and have fun! Make a change in your loving plans, and perform it for another day!

Sheila Bond