Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Friday Wind Down Meditation: Beverly Wolff 🍑

Winding Down On A Friday and the Question Of Love Being, In The Air! BEVERLY WOLFF and Poems Of Love and the Rain: No. 5, The Apparition!

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

It’s the first day of October 1, 2021. A new month has come. What does that mean for the winding down of today? Well, it means a number of things. First, a new timing (and era) has come. Whatever has happened in the past, let it go. Should it come back again, we’ll, you have another opportunity. Thus time around, one is given another awakening in how to handle a problem, situation, or person.

Another Friday and the week has ended. Though we are in Autumn, the sun continues to shine; brightly shining in certain parts of the world. Regardless of the day, love is around. Whether we choose to embrace it (or accept it), it is around. So, how does it feel? How do you feel? The week has ended. Are you craving the desire for love? Do you want to experience love for these coming days?

For way too many people, love is not one of the things they think about after a long day at work. Thoughts of fatigue, getting home, cooking dinner, relaxing, and figuring out what to do on the weekend are what comes to mind. For those who are married, have families, or are in loving (committed) relationships, that’s a different story. Yet, even with this demographic, how many people are committed to the phenomenon of self-love and internal cleansing, after a long day’s work? Have you ever pondered upon this long enough?

It’s Friday. Let’s go into that realm. Let’s go in a winding down time, during our drive from home. How do we figure that out? For now, don’t worry about that. Just listen to the music, and we’ll figure the rest out-some day, somehow!

Wind down Darlings to love’s poetic sound!

Beverly Wolff

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beverly_Wolff
https://youtu.be/lFgINkuEdKQ
https://open.spotify.com/artist/7IFxpDgRP0yppG3fpOOuHd

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Love, Photograph, and Song: Beverly Wolff

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Monday Motivation: Beverly Wolff 🍑

    by Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
    Community//

    Raining Love: Beverly Wolff

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.