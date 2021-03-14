Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Friday Spotlight: Ray Charles

How Legendary Singer, Pianist, and Composer-RAY CHARLES-Saw The Hidden In A Blind World!

Some people can see, and yet they are still blind. It’s an interesting paradox, don’t you think? Nevertheless, there comes a time when music selects certain people to see through a different way. It is on which is not always equated to the visual text. Sometimes, seeing requires going into that new world-a hidden experience, where musical treasures lay. It requires lacking physical visual, in order to see (and experience) the imaginary one. For one, seeing is able to come through the hearing order. When a person is lacking in their visuals, the hearing component gets stronger. In addition, there is a certain nectar, and factor to assess as it pertains to new explorations, pertaining to the sensory.

Music is hidden in so many different forms. Music forces us to see what has yet to be discovered; hearing the unconventional. It is a necessary tool. Simultaneously, what happens when one becomes blind? What happens when one must learn to see in a different way? Well, there is one word. GENIUS, arises! And, who could ever relate to that, then the legacy of one Georgia native. You know his name!

RAY CHARLES

https://nightswithalicecooper.com/2020/02/18/flashback-ray-charles-records-whatd-i-say/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1eYhYunlNJlDoQhtYBvPsi

