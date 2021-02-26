Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Friday Spotlight: Miriam Makeba

Lingering Traces Of South Africa's Watery Sounds! Lingering Whispers Of Miriam Makeba!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Certain voices marinate within the Souls of present times. No matter how old, and long ago, they may have been, it feels as if they never left. Perhaps, such is part of that delicate essence of music’s have. Perhaps, watery traces of vocal kisses continue to navigate through the realm of love and love’s nectar. Vocal legends are known for certain songs, which resonated within the hearts of the local people. The ordinary. The every day. The daily. The real. It’s why richness was associated to that song. Nevertheless, it’s the wellness of it all, in which a particular nectar is revived. That song reminds people why they are alive. That song reminds a nation why they persevere on, and on, and on, and on. Even in the midst of the most brutal times. Singing Pata Pata, until the troubles melt away. Until the pain blows away, into South African winds, of endless times, of the ever more.

Miriam Makeba

https://beyondthesinglestory.wordpress.com/2019/11/04/miriam-makeba-2/

http://thedreamvariation.blogspot.com/2012/08/mama-africa-best-of-miriam-makeba.html?m=1; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JBJVVhn7iuo
https://open.spotify.com/album/1y0oTN8oxJPyY06ypQBDFv

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Yao Lee’s Musical Roses For The Loving Of You!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Marvel Marilyn Maxwell: Music’s Spotlight Of Blue Wellness!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Bebe Manga’s, “Amio” and the Unconventional Movement, Of Love!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.