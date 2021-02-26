Friday Spotlight: Miriam Makeba

Certain voices marinate within the Souls of present times. No matter how old, and long ago, they may have been, it feels as if they never left. Perhaps, such is part of that delicate essence of music’s have. Perhaps, watery traces of vocal kisses continue to navigate through the realm of love and love’s nectar. Vocal legends are known for certain songs, which resonated within the hearts of the local people. The ordinary. The every day. The daily. The real. It’s why richness was associated to that song. Nevertheless, it’s the wellness of it all, in which a particular nectar is revived. That song reminds people why they are alive. That song reminds a nation why they persevere on, and on, and on, and on. Even in the midst of the most brutal times. Singing Pata Pata, until the troubles melt away. Until the pain blows away, into South African winds, of endless times, of the ever more.

Miriam Makeba