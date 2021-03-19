Friday Spotlight: MARTHA JEAN-CLAUDE! #womenshistorymonth2021

Certain singers have an upbeat and floral-like essence to their voice. Turn on the radio, or to their favorite song, and you will immediately get caught up in the mood for dancing. If you are a woman, this kind of song, inspires you to put on your favorite dress, pumps, heels, and pearls. If you are a man, that colorful suite is the first thing on your mind-with a stylish hat, classic hate, and others accessories to match. It is one of the elegant desires of wellness. Dancing to the rhythm and beat; envisioning the surrounding trees, plants, and waters partaking in their own dance (especially, if we are on an island) is one of the fantasies, which comes to mind when we listen to a certain song.

Traveling onto Haitian delights, we come into interaction with one Haitian legend and dame, whose voice is Earthly and glittery, simultaneously. Such an eloquent mixture grants you that holistic vibe of being caught up in fun. And fun, Ladies and Gentlemen, is an anecdote to wellness–believe it or not! It caters to our very essence and well-being. Furthermore, it brings a particular union and coloring to the mind, body, and Spirit. Movement requires for there to be the coloring of certain spaces. Dance and music demand that certain spaces are revitalized and rejuvenated. That’s one of the blessings for its creation. If there is a particular level of dullness within the atmosphere, it will be dance and music, which will air it outside of the spacing. It has always been this way, and will forever be this way. It’s why, during those times of pain, suffering, and chaos, the people of any nation, culture, and community, continue, to sing and dance! It’s a healer and necessity, within its own right!

During these current times, where frustration, anger, and uncertainty lay in Haitian lands, its only natural for people to ask the question, why? The pains, agony, and instability of society are too much to bare. Therefore, it is only natural for a person to ask the question. . .why? Why do things seem to be so out of place? Why does hopelessness continue to permeate through the air? Why does it feel that things will never get better, or that a people are running around in an ongoing maze of re-living the same thing? Why does it feel like this? Why is there a sense of entrapment, when it comes to those countless efforts for progress? Why? So many questions with many answers, left unspoken.

During those times when things feel as if things will not get better, memory overtakes our minds, bodies, and Spirits. The elders and those remembering a certain time begin to reminisce on what was, and what used to be. During pain, our mind rewinds back to happy times. It is during times of sorrow, where the beauty of a nation is illuminated, a little more. Yes, it sounds like a paradox! Yet, should we reflect upon it, a little more, it all begins to make sense. When pain becomes unbearable, fantasy becomes illuminated, and amplified! You begin to see the artistry within our own culture, country, circumstances, and surroundings. It just all happens to make sense. The challenge, however, is how you are able to get to that point. Hope stays with the fantasy. However, if the mind stays consistently reflected on present-days realities, one can navigate into a period of hopelessness. That’s why, the fantasy is healing; and visions of bringing into reality become even more refreshing!

“NOSTALGIE HAITIENNE!” What is the nostalgia behind the Haitian identity? How have particular circumstances come to create those nostalgic attributes of Haiti-which makes it very Earthing? For one Haitian dame, that distant memory of beautiful times, and of special days were not that distant. For singing about them, made them very, real! Nostalgia serves as the reflections and memories for that distant past. Nostalgia brings a level of revitalizes, memory! For one Haitian dame, the beauty of nostalgia is exciting and refreshing. It makes you want to dance. In her midst, you can dance the problems and troubles, away. You can experience the excitement, of nostalgia! For in dancing to its beat, its memory of beats, a person comes to dance the anxiety, atrocities, and pain away. Once those negative rhythms are swept away from the atmosphere, then the joy of movement (and opportunity) has completed its task-its many tasks! Singing away emotional clutter, in order to illustrate a new shine! Her name is none other than. . .

MARTHA JEAN-CLAUDE