Friday Spotlight: Manno Charlemagne #Haiti

“Friend.” People use that word, so often. Many times it is used inappropriately. It has become a trend for people to blindly throw around the word, as if it is a fashion statement. “My friend. My friend. My friend.” Knowing someone and truly being a friend are two different things. Furthermore, certain people, whom you may have thought were your friends, end up being enemies in disguise. That term is a special term. And, it deserves to be protected and cared for. Not everyone is deserving of that term. Not everyone is even worthy to be called, a friend. That is to be saved and treasured for those, who have earned the credibility behind the term. It is to be reserved for those, who perform the very definition of friendship, and have permitted that friendship to stand the very test of time. Such treasures have even made sacrifices for the very definition of, friend.

Some of the best friendships are those, which are still maintained, even when far away. They are those sacred friendships, which continue to exist when you have not seen each other in a long time. Nevertheless, they are still there. That’s love! That’s the essence of a true friendship! When you come across such friendships, hold onto them tightly. Hold onto them with every breath of your Being. They are that seed and those roots, who affirm for you, why you are here, in this place, and now. There is nothing like this friendship. You cannot buy this kind of love and friendship. That’s the very truth. Certain friendship songs are keen in addressing those realities. What does friendship really mean, in every sense of the term? What does it mean to award the term, friend, to someone, who truly performs its role?

Are you ready? We are still in the domain of Haitian waters and soil? In our capturing of legends, we revisit the name and very presence of one particular legend. His name is. . .

Manno Charlemagne

The song is flowing-just as the waters, which surrounds the island of Hispanola. As we are moving through such waters, we are hoping to gain a tense of their scent-their sweetness, and their, decor! Guitars have that capability, by the way. They have the power to may words sway; permitting them the ability and eloquence to truly sway with the realms of time. Though, it may not be categorized in the same group as the harp, the guitar truly has its own sentiment surrounding, Heavenly bliss. A man’s words, plus the guitar, reveals his level of sensitivity and intimacy with music and nature, combined!

Manno Charlemagne has certain delicate points within his song. One string of the words consist of the following:

A kondisyon boper koulev te kache

Tankou on ti bebe k’ nan beso

The details for the translation of such words will not go into further detail. However, kindly note that details correlating to the innocence of a baby are addressed. Very interesting, indeed. Interesting that friendship is created as similar to a baby. In such a speculation, we can only imagine that friendship should be treated with a level of gentility and compassion-the very same way, in which we care for a Baby. It’s that same level of tenderness and care.

Zanmi pre m’pral kay zanmi lwen Zanmi pre m pral kay zanmi lwen Yo di zanmi lwen se lajan sere Men zanmi pre se kouto deu bo M’ pral we si se vre

A translation will not be provided, at this current time. Mainly to ensure that an authentic translation takes place. However, just how that such Creole words of the Haitian persuasion rests well on the concept of friendship. It rest on the notion of having to the distant of friendship, and how the strongest bonds are those, which can be felt, miles away.

Let’s take a journey into the very bonds of friendship and the wellness to, endure!