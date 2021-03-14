Friday Spotlight: MA RAINEY!

A lot of people will claim to know the Blues-to sing the Blues. To feel the Blues! But Baby, you don’t get labeled a Blues singer (a true one at that) just because you sing the genre! No Baby! When you are a true Blues singer, you sing from the Soul. You sing from the very depths of pain! You sing from the core of personal experiences, and whatever hell has come with it. You know the Blues, cause’ you lived the Blues, an ain’t no gettin’ aroun’ that. It is what is! Some people may think that they choose to sing the Blues, but its the Blues, which chooses, YOU! And, when it selects you, granting you that voice meant for her anointing, you will no it. There will be no disguises, or hidden promises. When the Blues chooses you, it will be evident! That’s it. There is nothing left to be discussed.

In order to understand the Blues, it’s only fit to return to, the Mother of it all! Her name rings throughout the very Heaven’s where Blues observes those, who have partaken in its existence. She was a Mother, in every sense of the musical atmosphere. And everything wasn’t pretty! Quite frankly, when you sing the Blues, it’s not supposed to be, SO!

Blues comes from the Soul! It fact, it has BIRTHED, SOUL! It has birthed every component for what it means to have to LIVE THROUGH certain experiences!:) There is something holistic and nourishing about it; no matter how ugly certain pains may be. It doesn’t matter how certain elixirs may seem potent. On the contrary, what it comes down to, is how a person is willing to delve into that “ugly truth,” in order to heal-in order to come out, anew! That’s what it all boils down to. So now, whatchu gonna’ do? Well, a Blues Mother, can TELL you!

MA RAINEY