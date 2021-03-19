Friday Spotlight: Josephine Premice-Song Of The Jumbies! #womenshistorymonth2021

When it comes to the night, there are particular songs, which have the power to make nighttime glitter! Particular voices with certain songs have a certain power to move silk, through elegant whispers. They perform it so well, that you begin to sense the swaying of midnight to the rhythm. The right instruments, and instrumentation, establishes the right touch for those sparkling mysteries. Certain songs also transforms the midnight sky into a lullaby of its own. It is covered in diamonds, emeralds, and rubies. Decorating the sky, they gracefully float themselves through particular words. The music drapes those Universal gems, and they bring beauty to the music. It feels decorative, ecstatic, and the performance of euphoria. The guitar and flute combination are perfect for expressing this aesthetics of musical decorum and delight. Depending on the voice, which is used, a person is able to find tranquility and harmony, in the midst of despair and tragedy. Nighttime is a moment for peace and the erasure of mental hardships. It is a defining moment for when we are able to cleanse our minds, and heal our Spirits. Nighttime is suitable for the given times. If you are a creative mind, it moves through the right time. Under the midnight sky is when secrets are revealed. Creativity reaches its peak, during the course of, the night!

Now, that we have navigated ourselves within the soil of Haitian terrain, we come across another mystery, within the guise of stillness and darkness. The song is a mental caressing. It continues to nurture and provide a holistic journey for those wanting to know. Wanting to know the unknown. What is it about the unknown, which makes songs a silken melody of Universal elixirs? What is it about the colors of the unknown, which forces us to understand those phenomenal ventures of love and tenderness? What is it about nighttime, where we become even more awakened to greater heights, than what we could ever possibly imagined?

Coming into one song from a Haitian-American dame, the audience desires to know who “the jumbies” are. This is especially true, if such words have been foreign to your ears. Hearing sung words from “Song Of The Jumbies,” by Josephine Premice, we move into a deeper level of connection and commitment, to the night. We begin to see our own responsibility within it. Therefore, how do we manage to navigate ourselves within it? What are the qualities for our own commitment and timing? How do we know when we have mastered our articulation and direction of the night?

At night, when you are asleep Sometimes, you hear, the jumbies, play Whatever bejell you keep, you’ll never hear this song by day

You can’t remember if you heard right It happens in the dead of the night And when the morning dawns, you’ll hear this song, and singing the whole day, through

Za-eee-yai-yai, Za-eee-yai-yai Ie-eee-yai-yai, That’s what the jumbies say Zai-eee-yai-yai, Zai-eee-yai-yai That’s what the jumbies say That’s what the jumbies say That’s what the jumbies say

Further research concerning the “jumbies” have indicated, who they are. Deriving from Haitian folklore, jumbies are regarded as the evil and “malevolent” spirits. Of course, this is according to sites and sources on the internet. Understanding its further authenticity would require listening to its meaning and definition, from the They are seen as being the Spirits of evil people, who once inhabited the Earth. So, why are they given some time to inhabit the night? Why are they permitted access into the Universal realm of artistry and creativity? Why is evil permitted to whisper into the night? Even from this, what lessons are to be learned from their presence? Well, there is a lot to be learned! Contrary to what many may know, evil Spirits are created to test just how true we are to our foundations and principles. Do we practice what it is that we truly believe? Are we staying true to our morale and values? These are serious questions to be had. Are “jumbies” also tricksters and those Beings, who serve as warnings for humanity and any thoughts of committing evil actions? Furthermore, why are there surrounded by such beautiful music? Why are they surrounded by such a beautiful voice as, Josephine Premice? The soothing nature of her voice does not create a fearful vibe of the “jumbies.” For some reason, she does not perform their names as Beings, which should be feared. Therefore, we are forced to understand if Josephine Premice is hinting to another aura, surrounding their Being. Is there something to be learned from the “jumbies,” and what happens when a person fails to honor their calling for good? We can address this more, for a later time. For now, just know that as we navigate through the night, we can find comfort, in knowing that we will be safe, should we hear the sound of the “jumbies.” And, it it will all be through the voice of. . .

JOSEPHINE PREMICE