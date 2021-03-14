Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Friday Spotlight: Jessie Norman!

The Audacity Of Heaven, Through The Voice Of The Late and Legendary Opera Singer-JESSYE NORMAN!

Heaven has a personality. Divinity has its own persona! And the Biblical Creator blesses certain individuals in order to make it clear that a HIGHER POWER is real! Heaven is real! Certain voices are evident of such. And, when you hear them, YOU KNOW, why they were meant to, BE! From the very moment, you hear their voice, you understand that praises are raining down from Heaven’s gates! You comprehend the very meaning of what it means to be moved by the Spirit!

The world of opera is like that, you know? Have you every been to an opera performance? Have you every sat in the comfort of such spacing, and experienced the imagination taking place, as opera singers give the illusion of singing in front of Heaven, and the many angels? Have you ever? If you have not ever experienced such a wonder, then you have truly missed out! You have truly missed out! And, you must ensure that you don’t ever miss out, again!

There are so many legends, who have transitioned on. So many voices, who were blessed by the Divine, blessed by Heaven’s gates, and understood what it meant to allow Heaven’s treasures to reign on Earth. They sang from the very depths of musical artistry. They performed in a way, where you understood the marriage between Heaven and Earth. You wished to stay in this realm. In fact, you yearned to have gotten through this particular aura. You yearned to have been part of such a musical baptismal. It was nourishing. It was meant to have taken on the power of THUNDER; shaking the Earth, and reminding humanity of what living was truly about. One such singer was none other than. . ,

JESSYE NORMAN

