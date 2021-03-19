Friday Spotlight: Bad News Brown #Haiti

Within music and the entertainment industry, sometimes people have a tendency of ignoring those songs, which comes without words. They are those songs, where the non-vocal instrument, gets to have its shine! What becomes absolutely delightful is how listeners are forced to create their own interpretation for the meaning of the song. How do they envision themselves, within it? What is the story being birthed? How does a person envision themselves within the song? Without seeing the video, or imagery associated with it, what does the scenery look like? Should we go even deeper, we could also ask ourselves, about the kind of scenery, which would be suitable for an instrumental song? Sometimes we have the tendency of ignoring those songs, which are without words. Seeing them as irrelevant, and not as “hype” as those, which are decorated with words, we forget about their significance, and how they are life changing for those of us, who are unbiased in our appreciation for music. Why is that? Could it be that maybe, perhaps, the greater of society has been so programmed in having others think for us, creating for us, simply because we are too lazy to think for ourselves? That is one explanation for it. Another could be that we are not used to having to listen to what has not been captured with words. Therefore, we have to become adjusted to it. So many questions, and yet, there is so little time! However, it is significant for us to know that what is not conveyed, will also move us towards a greater avenue than what we have yet to imagine! It’s a fact. Sometimes, it’s just better to hear sound, moreso, than to question, why it is absent, of words!

Still in Haiti, and the music carries on! Those unique talents have a way of conveying what it is meant to jump into the unknown. Musically, they are adventurous and adventurous. They have a way about them, which is fearless, within their musicianship! It’s a beautiful things, and its a beautiful thing. It’s a blessed thing! This time around, we hear the wonder of a harmonica. Too many people have showcased indifference to those smaller instruments, as well. They are viewed as not as significant, or as precious, as those larger instruments. Yet, their tiny frame and nature, permit them to reach those musical places and spaces, which larger instruments cannot reach! Those smaller instruments can sometimes provide the tiniest of details. They can creates those smaller intricacies, when it comes to illuminating those musical points. Playing the harmonic also requires that you are somehow in tuned with the sensitivities of yourself and the instrument. For one Haitian performer, such was a natural skill for his artistry. He may have been “bad news” for those who could not handle his level of artistry. However, he was GOOD NEWS, for those, who could!

In his instrumental song, entitled “Reign,” listeners receive the opportunity to interpret the very word, and how it relates to the music! What does it mean to “reign” over something? Does it relate to having control over our own behaviors? Does it correspond to how we have dominion over others? OR Does it highlight tour ability to have mastery over our circumstances? Transforming them to how we desire. What does it mean to “reign” in Brown’s performance of this song-only using a harmonica? Since there are no words, we can interpret this song, as we wish! Such is one of the lasting desires for this instrumental piece. We are able to understand what it means to have control in a holistic way, because we are not instructed in thinking of this song, in only one way! That’s the blessing of the instrumentals! That’s the blessing of navigating through one version of this musicality! Therefore, let’s permit ourselves, to hear it!

Bad News Brown