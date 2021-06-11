Friday Spirutual Wellness: Sister Clara Hudson #BlackAmericanHer/HistoryMonth360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Life ain’t easy! And honey, some of us have greater crosses to bare. However, it’s the desire for many of us to reach the end of the rainbow; that we may reach our pot of gold. Nevertheless, we are grateful for having overcome the struggles, trials, and tribulations of our daily lives. Yet, we didn’t do it alone. Oh, yes! We had help from The Most High! With such amazing hope, there is a reason, for why we celebrate!

In the authentic her/history, of Black American Her/History, the Black American Church is the center of the culture, creativity, and people. It is the foundational identity of Black American people. Our authentic culture, music, artistry, and spiritual essence is with the Black American Church! That’s the basis of it all! Anything else is a foreign entity.

There have been variots legends within Black America’s musical haven of Gospel Music! Mahalia Jackson. Thomas Dorsey. Cece Winans. Kirk Frankland. Andrae Crouch. Countless others continue to occupy the list. And then, there are those, who are lesser known. Nevertheless, their presence is just as relevant, as ever!

Moving into the state of Georgia, and such wonders of the Georgia Peach, we are left with an older, Georgia sound! It’s a sound, which is reminiscent of that Old Gospel Soul! Reflections of the times, when Church sangin’ wasn’t just something you did for tradition. On the contrary, you sang because your experiences required it, for healing! That’s real! You sang because your sanity required it! You sang because Gospel music was a healing remedy, for one’s sadness!

And so, certain songs became popular for these experiences! Sometimes, you don’t understand why you are going through the things, you are going through. Nevertheless, the Creator “knows how much we can bare!” Never ever feel that you are alone, in your journey. So many of us feel the depths of loneliness. Pain can be lonely. Frustrations can be agonizing. Furthermore, injustice can be downright enraging! Nevertheless, the Most High knows our struggles. Through the Biblical (and Black American Church traditions)tradition, we are given the wellness of comfort; as long as we call on that name-Yeshuah Ha Maschiach! Yes, there is pleasure, and righteousness, in that holy name! There is a jewel in that name! And, oh, what a name it truly is!

“He Knows How Much We Can Bare.” Such is one song recording by a Black American Peach, from Atlanta, Georgia. And yes, the melodies are so very sweet! Sometimes, things are not always as easy. Getting over (and through) requires a great deal of hope! Faith becomes a necessary tool and weapon. Oh, how mighty the power of faith, with a song! Oh, how majestic they truly are!

One of the musical elixirs of this song (and other similar Gospel songs) is that it has a slow beat! When such a rhythm is moved so well, it comes to navigate the Spirit! Cleansing the Spirit! Bringing healing to the Spirit! These are the treasures we must greatly highlight! For, in this terrain, there is true peace and harmony! Yes, even in the times when it seems we can not go on, through such a name, we can find the essence of, peace! The Most High knows our barings! Just stay put and bring your pains, to bare!

Sister Clara Hudson