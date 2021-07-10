Friday Spiritual Wellness: Sister Clara Hudmon #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #Gospel

One of the blessings of time, is the knowing of being, the right time! When need is in the air, a person has no other choice, but to explore that need. Whether a people are in need of prayer, care, and whatever it may, there is always the right time, for certain avenues. Of course, when it comes to prayer, there is always the right time.

Great pain has plagued this world. With that being stated, what does it mean to move beyond the pain; while looking through the arts of healing? What does it mean to navigate through different points, in order to establish order within a person’s spiritual and emotional, well-being. If one does not have order, one cannot truly prosper. That’s the nature of movement, and understanding one’s wellness into the arena of spiritual wonder. Order is connected to Heaven and the Most High’s domain.

In the world of healing, time is of the essence. For if healing is delayed, danger can arise. There are moments of having to move through a certain spiritual memory, when it comes to having to go through what has initially caused the pain, to begin with. That can be more painful than the original pain, itself.

Music has a way of bringing that tenderness to the ear. Sometimes, just the blessed sound is all one has to hear, in order to feel good, all over, again. So, let’s hear, and feel the treasures of a tender space.