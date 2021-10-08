Friday Poetic Wellness: Jose Mario Branco 🇵🇹

Music is a weapon, for the weapon of one’s song; a protective nature for music’s delight, a healing nature for music’s delight
Play for joy, play for love, play for the guardianship of Heaven, above-play on, play on, play on, play that song
Guitars keeps steady the rhythms of pace, nice and tender into the pleasures of haste
Play on, play on, play on that song; won’t be long for Heaven’s guardianship of song
Some play for love, some play through pain, others play through anger, never to be hurt, again
Let the guitar roll through love’s domain; bring hope back through love’s timing, again
Play on, play on, play on that song, it’ll bring us right through, where we belong
The strings are tender, the air is soft; vibrations of purpose, for songs move us forward into the windows of destiny
Flight awaits and keeps us safe; play with intrigue and play as you please
Play on, play on, vibrate in song, the journey awaits, so play, where you, belong
Love is a tool, a jewel, sacred tool; the song plays us forward, keeping the rhythm in tune
Vibrating strings, the shaking of guitars, sing with the rhythm, let your weapon be the, stars ⭐🌠💫🌃✨🌟⭐