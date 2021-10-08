Friday Poetic Wellness: Jose Mario Branco 🇵🇹

Music is a weapon, for the weapon of one’s song; a protective nature for music’s delight, a healing nature for music’s delight

Play for joy, play for love, play for the guardianship of Heaven, above-play on, play on, play on, play that song

Guitars keeps steady the rhythms of pace, nice and tender into the pleasures of haste

Play on, play on, play on that song; won’t be long for Heaven’s guardianship of song

Some play for love, some play through pain, others play through anger, never to be hurt, again

Let the guitar roll through love’s domain; bring hope back through love’s timing, again

Play on, play on, play on that song, it’ll bring us right through, where we belong

The strings are tender, the air is soft; vibrations of purpose, for songs move us forward into the windows of destiny

Flight awaits and keeps us safe; play with intrigue and play as you please

Play on, play on, vibrate in song, the journey awaits, so play, where you, belong

Love is a tool, a jewel, sacred tool; the song plays us forward, keeping the rhythm in tune

Vibrating strings, the shaking of guitars, sing with the rhythm, let your weapon be the, stars ⭐🌠💫🌃✨🌟⭐

Jose Mario Branco