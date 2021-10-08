Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Friday Poetic Wellness: Alfredo Marceneiro 🇵🇹

Poetic Reflections Of ALFREDO MARCENEIRO'S "A Casa De Mariquinhas!"

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

The house of Mariquinhas, the memories fly on; the imagery of mirrors, where love reflects into song

Flying mirrors fly gracefully in steady pace; the mirrors reflect memories and glitter the feelings of haste

Fly through the winged creatures of rings, fly through all ages, the time that love brings

A house of mariquinhas illuminates with ample time; the house is empty, the very emptiness, inside

Ceilings and floors, there is emptiness, inside; the emptiness of scars, permits us never to hide

Time has changed and sometimes memories fade; let the emptiness move away to a more enriching space

Sweep away empty the lifelessness of empty space; let dreams be fertile, in one house of archaic taste

Think back to memories when the house was alive, the memories were intimate, keeping love, alive

At one point, the house was glittering, enriched with fantasy’s hive, now awaken such magic; keeping all of that love, alive

Alfredo Marceneiro

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/557390891352963127/#details?amp_client_id=amp-74FSnuSzqYPdlKZkNqzAcA&mweb_unauth_id=60a6d5632d814f3fb968cb0f320fd70d&amp_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pinterest.com%2Famp%2Fpin%2F557390891352963127%2F
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qxPrAkGu4vA
https://open.spotify.com/album/1orEhGcK5QYcPig0QdiQ96?fo=1&utm_medium=share&utm_source=desktop&post_id=521501221574249&_php=1

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Interior Wellness: Dusty Springfield #UK #England

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    TRAVEL TALES! Returning To Guanajuato: Jose Alfredo Jimenez #Mexico

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Feeling is Healing…

    by Krista Golightly
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.