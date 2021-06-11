Friday Pleasantries: Marion Brown #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Saxophones continue to move through our treasures. One can’t help, but to marinate in their timber. There is just something about them. Yes. They speak of love. Simultaneously, they also speak on the naturalness of the human Spirit. Like water, it is ever flowing. Nevertheless, there is something about how they move our Spirits, versus, why!

Sometimes, there comes a time when we simply want to be marinated within a certain space. It just feels refreshing to walk onto a particular spacing, and meditate upon the memories! It’s a trip down memory lane, as the late songstress Minnie Ripperton would say. Imaginations can be rather delightful, can’t they? So, let’s play!

Let’s say we were walking down the street, and in the hearing of Jazz music, flowers starred to bloom. What if the streets turned into silver, gold, and other wellness gems? Imagine the pain from our very bodies, suddenly disappearing because joy is too beautiful, and pleasing, on this street! Dreams become reality. The fact remains that this street may have been a magic street, in unlikely territory. Now, isn’t that a pleasant experience, for a colorful song?

In the world of Jazz music, we are likely to receive such blessings! The instrumentation is just too surprising for any source of limitation!

So, let’s walk the street, and bring our musical imagination, to these pleasant beats!

Marion Brown