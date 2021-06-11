Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Friday Pleasantries: Marion Brown #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

The Quiet Telling Of Streets and the Smoothness Of The Soul! Highlighting The Late MARION BROWN and the Song, "Pleasant Street!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Saxophones continue to move through our treasures. One can’t help, but to marinate in their timber. There is just something about them. Yes. They speak of love. Simultaneously, they also speak on the naturalness of the human Spirit. Like water, it is ever flowing. Nevertheless, there is something about how they move our Spirits, versus, why!

Sometimes, there comes a time when we simply want to be marinated within a certain space. It just feels refreshing to walk onto a particular spacing, and meditate upon the memories! It’s a trip down memory lane, as the late songstress Minnie Ripperton would say. Imaginations can be rather delightful, can’t they? So, let’s play!

Let’s say we were walking down the street, and in the hearing of Jazz music, flowers starred to bloom. What if the streets turned into silver, gold, and other wellness gems? Imagine the pain from our very bodies, suddenly disappearing because joy is too beautiful, and pleasing, on this street! Dreams become reality. The fact remains that this street may have been a magic street, in unlikely territory. Now, isn’t that a pleasant experience, for a colorful song?

In the world of Jazz music, we are likely to receive such blessings! The instrumentation is just too surprising for any source of limitation!

So, let’s walk the street, and bring our musical imagination, to these pleasant beats!

Marion Brown

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/387098530463277503/
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marion_Brown#/media/File%3AMarion_Brown.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wA89WiweUP0
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5OKhN5AURco1pBqba3CbnS

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Making Conversations About Money Fun and Lighthearted

    by James Philip
    Community//

    7 Tough Questions on Racism That the Sesame Street Special Answered for Kids

    by Mita Mallick
    Community//

    “Set goals.” With Charlie Katz & Branden McRill

    by Charlie Katz
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.