Friday Musical Spotlight: Tia Blake

Honoring The Images Of The Messiah and Madonna and Child, Through Folk Singer-TIA BLAKE, and Her Song, "Plastic Jesus!"

Images of spiritual goodness, love, virtue, and awakening are important for our movement throughout Earth’s domain. Of course, they are not of the Creator, but they represent the wonders and powers of the Creator. Images bring wonder and the manifestation for certain connections, and intimate settings to the Divine-to the Heavens. It’s much deeper than a person using an object as ansn “idol.” If they are, that’s a different story.

Folk tunes are fabulous in conveying the very meaning and belonging of our faith. Our faith in a higher power, and the fact that in that source, we find peace and comfort. It’s a wonderful treasure and pushes to restore our Spirits, when we go through the heavy terrain of life. Faith keeps us going in the very midst of our suffering. It nourishes hope and enriches us with a more powerful faith, that we can ever imagine.

Pictures, sculptures, or emblems of our faith are that Universal message between the Heavens and the Earth. It crafts that auspicious bonding, where we remember the Divine, when our mind starts to wander. When we become restless, during those painful and sleepless nights, the symbols of the Divine provide us with an awakening truth! Hope continues to propel us to a greater source of healing, comfort, and harmony, in the midst of our despair. You can’t deny it, if you have experienced it.

Moving into the awakening of folkloric tunes, we navigate through the water’s of Georgia. Her resting spot was France. Imagine that! Things start to make sense when you understand how land and water provides a different coloring to a musician.In fact, you hear the Earthly timber. It’s delightful and restorative. You feel how a person has done the work, of going through that journey; that, Earthly journey of musicality.It has a certain tenderness, surrounding it. Furthermore, it moves through our Spirits, in a differect way. A “plastic Jesus” and the Virgin Mary comforts our stay in the waters, as well.

Tia Blake

https://muzikalia.com/tia-blake-paris-and-montreal-demos-1973-1976-yep-roc/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9QEFhkcOleQ
https://open.spotify.com/track/5WNfllr5vx9PWc3e5B4eYi

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

