Friday Musical Spotlight: Shirley Ross

The Sacred Teachings and Power Of Memory and Their Elegance Of Patience, When "Escaped Ideas," Come Back Around! A Look At The Performance Of "It Never Entered My Mind," (1940) By The Legendary, SHIRLEY ROSS!

By

The mind is truly an empowering tool! Human capacity for nourishing the mind is, mind blowing. There is a crafty and creative element of things, ideas, concepts, and beauties, which are permitted to occupy the mind. The question is, why? Sometimes, there are those great, mental treasures, which are meant to escape our minds for the time Being. Why? Perhaps, we are not ready for them. Perhaps, we have not come to a place- spiritually and emotionally, where we can accept those mental treasures and paintings. Perhaps. Just, perhaps!

Sometimes the greatest of thoughts can escape us because we are ready to embrace them; at least not for the time, Being. We are moved into a certain timing, when our persona is ready to embrace and accept the greatest and most beautiful of treasures! When imagery and aesthetics escapes our mind, we must nourish ourselves, through the very art of patience! For attracting the mental treasures, the next time around, requires, just that!

Songs have spoken about the escaping of treasures and songs, which have yet to grapple our attention. When beautiful ideas of a certain magnitude are slowly inescaoable, things become more ideal, than what we could ever imagine. Somehow, those ideas which we have not thought about become the ones we are likey to return to. It’s likely they are meant to return back to us, when the time is right. Now, isn’t that a mystery for time’s healing? Certain gems move us through a unique dynamic. They have their own beat, rhythm, and flow. It’s euphoric and filled with the adventure and wonder, that we seek. Then, again, it may not be the right time-which is why they escape our mental state. It’s beautiful and serene, nevertheless! Their mystery is even more enchanting, when they have escaped our presence. And then, suddenly, they bring a euphoric connection, when nourishing our memory. Suddenly, what had escaped us, becomes remembered. And then we are astonished, when realizing just how they had been in our minds, all along.

The specific classics and elegance of that Old Time, Hollywood scene brings lessons on that sacred memory. For one, they are likely to inform us on what that “missed treasure,” was truly about. Maybe it did not escape us, as we have been led to believe. Perhaps, just perhaps, we have been reminded to return to a place and space that we had once known. A moment with one, legendary, Hollywood dame brings indication to this very artistry and mastery of the mind.

Shirley Ross

https://commons.m.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Shirley_Ross_promo.jpg
https://www.julienslive.com/m/lot-details/index/catalog/188/lot/79869/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Os0jNY9s4Lg
https://open.spotify.com/track/5N5zs4DsTzZbsqUalsXbjK

    Lauren Kaye Clark

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

