Friday Musical Spotlight: Lillyn Brown

The Authenticity and Earthly Understanding Of Dat' Old Time Blues, With LILLYN BROWN, and the Embrace Of The Healing Power, For The Blues!

Going back to that Old Time Blues of restoration, you come to gain a sense of the vibe, and timber, of the day. What must that have been like? How did we come to witness a certain artistry, where technology was not as prominent, as it was today, in the music scene? Well, it means you had to rely on knowing your craft, and knowing it, well. Musicianship required comprehending those tiniest details, that we would not have found, if the technology was more advanced, in the day! =

You have to sit back and imagine what it must have felt like for Black American people to have utilized their livelihood, struggles, and perseverance, in crafting, the Blues? That’s for another time and day, of further discussion. Yet, it is a thought, which cannot escape our minds, should we move into a particular wellness state, in comprehending the Blues experience. For Negro folk, the Blues was a way to documenting some of the harsh pains of living! It was a way of channeling that pain, out into the atmosphere! Directing the toxicity from the inside, into the out, so that it would not kill your Spirit. The Blues was medicine! It was (and is) a lived experience for Black American people. Nevertheless, it was poetry. It was art!

In the legendary movie on the Empress Of Blues-Bessie Smith-(as played by Queen Latifah), there was a rich line, spoken by MA Rainey (player by Oscar winner and comedian, Monique). “Blues ain’t about people knowin’ you. Its about you knowin’ people! That’s the real lesson on Blues. There is a wellness factor, and a level of humanity, which is associated with Blues music. It crafts the use of storytelling, and connecting it to the human experience. People’s pains become stories. For Black American people, the Blues is just one of our many story books. So, here the story, and listen, well! For this time around, it comes through a bi-racial woman (Black American mother and French father), from Atlanta, Georgia!

Lillyn Brown

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ujj6CNrNV6M
    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

