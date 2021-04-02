Friday Musical Spotlight: Lebo Mathosa #SouthAfrica

So back to the fierceness of woman! Back to those dames, who gathered together in their decorum, and mastery of color. Back to their nurture, and presence. A return to their power, and desire to be different. After all, the very artistry of music is an untamed decor. It has that majesty, and awakening of shaking up the traditional, and what is safe. On a greater level, the eloquence of music has the power and magnitude for getting us to see what cannot be seen. Even should we reach a space of mastery, such a spot is never truly permanent. In fact, it requires consistency, and the ability to do, what needs to be done. It’s a treasure tool!

When it comes to the nurture of music, 🎵🎶🎵 it’s an awakening in comprehending that aura of being untamed and uncontrolled. Music cannot be hindered. Neither can its performance. In fact, when it pertains to the layers of music, you are forced to understand what it means to re-explore it’s consistency, and manner of attributes. What does it truly mean for those daring to awaken, and explore those hidden layers of music; yet to be explored.

And then, of course, there is the power of artistry! How does it break the shackles needing to be unbroken? Have we become enchained to the commodity of music and its navigation?

This is one of the sectors when we explore how dreams transform into realities. Furthermore, there are other designs and components, which corresponds to the mystery of that musical abundance 🎵🎶🎵🎶! Music has a fluid eloquence in moving through mountains. 🏔️ 🏔️ Like the watery traces of its domain, it cuts through barriers. There are the personal barriers and the artistic restrictions, in which so many musicians (and artists) continue to find themselves, within.

When humanity is blessed to receive such artists, it’s important that we hold onto them. Holding onto them and ensuring that we cherish them, while they are still around. It’s all because we have much to learn from them. And, through time’s grace, we want to ensure that we receive as much of their riches, as we can acquire. The nation of South Africa leaves her traces of musicality’s intrinsic essence. Through it all, we are granted with the opportunity to gravitate through the musical delicacy of her treasures. Gigantic levels of treasure, within the music world grant us the permission to navigate from one musical domain to the other. It’s a wealth of nurture and opportunity. Another hidden avenue is that music permits us to transform. Spiritually, we are transformed. There is a wonderful surprise when we see the very fruits of such labor.

Moving into our understanding for one South African dame, music clearly was a source of liberation and breaking of, the chains. For starters, one of her greatest legacies was her pioneering the rights for South African artists to receive 100% publishing and ownership rights over their work. Using her musicianship and artistry, she toured the United States, in performance of, The Vagina Monologues!

She was known as one of the most popular singers of Kwaito (which was considered to be heavily male-dominated); while also performing the Black American musical form, known as, Hip Hop!

Bringing it into an ever more enchantment of delight, the different coloring of hair, and her voice inspired many young, South Africa women, who were looking to find their voice, within male-dominated, entertainment industries! At the age of 29, she made her transition. Some say that she left us, way too soon! Unfortunately, such happens, a lot, with. . .the Great Ones! Moving into, that world, and into that wild fluidity for music’s creativity, we are speaking of the one and only. . .

Lebo Mathosa

https://za.pinterest.com/pin/441704675923747456/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

https://newscentral.africa/2019/05/02/biopics-africa-boom-shaka/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark