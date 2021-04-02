Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Friday Musical Spotlight: Brenda Nokuzola Fassie #SouthAfrica

The Power Of A Name and The Euphoria In Being A Musical 🎶🎵🎶🎵🎶🎵 Mother! Highlighting South Africa's Own-BRENDA NKOZULA FASSIE! #SouthAfrica

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

One of the treasures of those high-energy, and eclectic risk-taking dames, is that they showcase just how colorful, rich, and dynamic the stage can be. They make performance artistry, and the world of entertainment an adventure! Through their talents they come to envision the world of entertainment as a site of exploration and passion. It’s one of those thrills, as an artist, musician, and entertainer, where you are able to expand your creativity. Not only that, but you can navigate into a hidden segment; secretly exploring the treasures of creativity-what’s hidden, but is yet to be revealed in the entertainment and performance worlds!

So, here we are-still maneuvering through the waters of South Africa! Leading into that, we continue to venture through the vocal artistry of those songbirds, who whispered (and performed the colors) into South African landscapes. Not only is it intrinsic, but it permits us to understand just what is it about land, and how it shapes the very artistry of the terrain. In addition, there is also the magic of beauty, and how it guides certain artists to capture, and captivate a sound; notating it in such a way, that it can be found in no other place. It is affirmed and solidified, as being fundamental to that land.

So, here we are, still. It is part of a blessed spacing, which permits us to move through a certain level of wellness. How serene is that! The truth of the matter is that every particular nation, has its own form of wellness. It has its own practice and methodology of bringing healing, to those occupying a certain spacing. We just have to be prepared to navigate through it!

She was known as the “Black Madonna” of South Africa! Furthermore, other titles, such as “Queen Of African Pop,” and “Madonna Of The Townships” were some of her other titles! Clearly, there is meaning to such a collection of names. Intriguing enough is that you gain the power and ability to be drawn back to the particular culture, from which it was founded. To be named “a Madonna,” is intriguing, indeed! Couple that with the Black American art form, known as “Pop,” and you are able to see just what level of magic ✨✨✨ is produced! There is something intriguing about the very name of a “Madonna.” She was fierce, wild, and courageous, in her musical battles! A wild woman, indeed! It has a great, Universal mystery to it; one, which returns us back to the memory of the “Great Cosmos” and “Great Mother.” Perhaps, just perhaps, you have to be a little more keen to understanding the very meaning of, a nickname, and why it was, given! Nevertheless, for one South African dame, her birth name is none other than. . .

Brenda Nkozula Fassie

https://www.enca.com/life/gallery-brenda-fassie-remembered; By Lauren K. Clark
https://legacyprojectchicago.org/person/brenda-fassie; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://youtu.be/ayd0G5-XVIg
https://open.spotify.com/track/4qEWVOSzlZmpWM7EXCd6e6

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

