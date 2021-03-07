Friday Memories: Rika Zarai’s Delicacy With The Dark!

Not every entertainer is able to contextualize the softness and serenity, which comes with performing at night-or in dark spaces. It requires a certain intimacy in doing so. Furthermore, it requires that a person reveals themselves into certain elements of nighttime’s bliss. There is simply no other way around it. There are intimate details of the night. There are precious settings and nourishing factors of the night. However, when it comes to moving through certain tendencies, there is a wellness of navigating through particular layers. For starters, one must understand just how euphoric and holistic the manner of performing in Universal coloring can be. There is a whole other awakening of intimacy and connection to one’s state of Being. There is a greater level of joy and splendor, which is experienced. It feels pleasing, healing, and the very breath and ecstasy of Heaven’s delight! Furthermore, it moves into understanding a certain level of nourishment and well-being. One of the most holistic levels of beauty and nourishment pertains to navigating through our Being. In the dark, and in the course of nighttime, we experience a part of ourselves, which may have been unknown to us. We feel restored and elevated to a greater wonder on Earth’s plane. Furthermore, it moves us to comprehending what it means to be draped in stillness. What does it mean to discover fulfillment and spiritual healing, in the course of enjoyment? What does it mean to feel engaged with darkness-the night-in a way that is holistic and the source of creativity?

When a singer performs in the very haven of darkness-imitation sin the wonder of the night, what does it mean to grasp those hidden jewels and treasures, which have yet to be, unearthed?

When a person is a performer, one learns to keep those feelings of performance readiness, alive and well. It doesn’t matter the scenery. It doesn’t matter the climate. On many levels a singer, and performer, is similar to a chameleon. Those authentic artists, who have dedicated their craft in the creation of healing. That’s what we-the audience, listeners, and others-must come to know. There are particular factors, where a song decorates the performance spacing of a singer. It is just that clear. A singer must have found comfort with that particular space. Furthermore, there are new beginnings and awakenings, as it correlates to the relationship, which is created between the audience and the performer. Such is even more bountiful and wonderful, within this level of nurture.

Certain performers have that level of charisma and charm. For others, there is nothing more fulfilling than being cradled within the comforts of Universal dreams. Cradled so well, that one forgets they are at a conference, in performance mode. Rather, it feels as if a person has taken flight into the Universal delicacies of midnight. Having found nurture and warmth within such a haven, any form of brokenness becomes reconnected back together, again. Any level of sorrow and pain is softened with a sense of restoration and love.

And then, there are, the voices. Certain voices are designed and painted in being able to craft themselves in such a manner. Delicate, powerful, richly pleasing to the Universal wind, they awaken a sense of delight and nourishment. What is even more fascinating is the ability for certain people to utilize slight hints of animation for their voices. Blessing the audience and spaces, with such eloquence, softness, and the color of grace’s perfection! One such performance was that of singer, RIKA ZARAI, and her performance of the song, “Tumbalalaika.”

