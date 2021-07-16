Friday Love: Paul Williams #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic

They say a great love comes around only once. When that happens, remember to hold onto it, so close. Don’t take it for granted, and never let it go. Why do people say that? What are other lessons to be learned when it pertains to a great love? Perhaps, it’s because there are these practices and behaviors of people taking love for granted. So many people think that a love will come around, again, and again, and again. There is this notion, that one will always have so many chances. Yet, that is not reality, at all. You never play around with love. Love is meant to be treasured. When you have found that special person, it’s important to hold onto them, so tight.

People who truly appreciate a great love, have often been, unloved. So many of them are not used to receiving it. Well, you have to go through the rain, sometimes, in order to appreciate the sunshine. There are also those person, who damage a great love, when receiving it because they don’t really know, how to love. Yet, it’s not enough to simply love the love, when it comes to you. There is a lot of watering, growing, and planting to take place. These are necessary processes in order for the flowers to blossom and bloom.

One of the blessings in having a great love, is that they are in alliance with your dreams and ambitions. Clearly, the two of you were brought together, by Heaven’s Divine, in order to fulfill a certain message. Therefore, the two of you must be in alignment with each other. Your purposes and goals must be complements of each other. We observe that in the song, “For Once In My Life.”

For once I can touch what my heart used to dream of Long before I knew Aww, someone like you Could make my dream come true

Dreams should be part of the love story. Fulfilling the dreams is part of the mission. How the two of you complete the project is up to you. Nevertheless, you are brought together to complete it. That’s what makes a love so great. Always remember that love is not solely stuck in the mushy feelings of cheesy, romantic falsettos, which are found in cheap romance novels. There are deeper connections when it comes to the artistry of love.

For once in my life I won’t let sorry hurt me Not like its hurt me before For once unafraid I can go where life leads me I’m not alone anymore

Another characteristic of a great love is that of courage. There were certain areas, where you had been fearful of venturing to. Yet, with the great love by your side, you are able to explore those particular areas. You understand that with that love, you are bound to blossom, grow, and elevate into higher levels. Ever evolving. Ever growing, you understand what it means to move to higher ground, through new love. No longer are you left uncertain, unsure, or without the tools to elevate yourself. For once, you are granted the ability, power, and vitamins to tackle greater heights. Yes, for once. For once.

So, you see, a greater love is more than the romantic falsettos, that we see on television. A great love contains all of the hidden mysteries, that we do not see. Such characteristics permit us the essence of moving through higher levels of our dreams. With that being stated, if you are not elevating, within the current relationship, or “love,” ask yourself if it is the “great love,” that you wish to be, in.

With that being stated, move forward into that special love of your destination. Finding it is in praise of the Heavens. Once you get it, celebrate, and engage in the work for its blossoming, anew!

Paul Williams