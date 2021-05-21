Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Friday Love: Linda Hargrove

The Beauty and Serenity For Professing One's True Love! The Late LINDA HARGROVE, and Her Song, "I've Never Loved Anymore More!"

There comes a time in every woman’s life when she contemplates, and reflects, on those past loves. The memories. The enchantment. How good it felt! It felt so right. You remember those walks in the park. The first date, where it took place, and the first dish all comes to mind. And yet, there was the one, who was different. What was it about him, which permitted such a love, which was more memorable than the others? Was it the way in which he touched her hand? Was it his honesty? Was it the soothing nature in his voice? How was he moved by her presence? Certain things were simply more delightful and holistic, when being courted by him!

Yes, that one love moved through a woman’s heart, through such a way, which could not be imagined! Such was truly a place, and emotional comfort, for one’s tranquility and design. Through his presence a woman truly felt, at ease! Simultaneously, there was another layer to moving through this intriguing relationship. For it was the woman, who also brought wellness and beauty into this courtship. The dynamics were intriguing and powerful! Both Spirits had come to bring fulfillment, and holistic well-being to each other. In fact, much of the relationship was designed for a spiritual elevation for the Creator, and Heaven’s delight! That’s when you know such a love is authentic and true!

Granted such a love may not go into the next phasing of one’s chapter. Sometimes, such a relationship is designed to elevate one’s Spirit, or to restore. Regardless, such is designed and crafted to provide healing; all the while, forever reminding a person, that such a love can truly exist! “I Never Loved Anyone More.” It’s as plain and as straight to the point, as can be. For one legendary singer and songwriter, that special love was deserving of every precious memory! For her, every ounce of reflection counted.

Linda Hargrove

https://www.rocky-52.net/chanteursh/hargrove_linda.htm
https:// www.alancackett.com/linda-hargrove
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_e_CI0-AgPU
https://open.spotify.com/artist/02fmiambaafxwzTWp6PLtB

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

