Friday Blues: “Big Chief” Ellis #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #Blues

Names are more than just an identity tool. For the choosing of a name serves to match the persona of a person. Their characteristics, and spiritual connection are all intertwined. A name reflects the very Being of a human being. Lastly, names project a certain energy. It be positive, or it can serve as a negative. Whichever it may be, the fact remains that it is attached to a person.

So, now we come into discussion, as it correlates to a woman. When highlighting the very essence of womanhood, we are assessing a woman, based on how others are responding to her. How do people call her? What actions reflect a certain connection to her name? Furthermore, how does the name of a woman reflect a certain space? Her relations with other people? As it correlates to love, what is her connection to a man?

Moving into the world of Blues music, we come to address one particular name, in general. Her name is, “Louise.” A song has it been written about her. In fact, it is known as the “Louise Blues,” or simply, “Louise.” One man is calling her. It is something not to be taken lightly. For it addresses one the purposes of a woman’s presence; that to provide nurture to man. We can add man and the community; in addition to herself.

In the way of the Earth, femininity is meant to be kind, tender, sharing, caring, and sweet. There are certain reasons for that. Feminine energy is based on creativity, productivity, and other holistic virtues. There should be a lasting factor of healing and restoration. In a terse amount of words, she is sharing those energies with herself, and with those valuing her presence. That’s what its all about.

There are different layers, when it comes to the artistry of womanhood. Nevertheless, there are certain Blues songs, which demand that we highlight access the interactions between the masculine and the feminine. Keep in mind that not every song is Blues music is about sorrow and pain. On the contrary, there are those songs, which speak aboit love; while performing the musical elements of Blues music. Such songs are illuminating and nourishing to the Soul. When such songs are presented, one is likely to experience that loving vibe of Blues music; providing the color, blue, with a more happier tone. That’s Blues, for you.

So, here comes “Louise”; the “Louise Blues,” if we may say. Performed by one legendary, Blues musician of the Deep South. It’s a 1974 recording of one journey into the world of Blues music. And, it is performed by none other than the late. . .

“Big Chief” Ellis