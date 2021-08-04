Resources for Healthcare Workers and First Responders

#FirstRespondersFirst takes a whole human approach to first responder and healthcare worker well-being. Please find a selection of free offerings and resources below which we hope will help you build your own resilience and take care of yourselves throughout this pandemic and beyond.
- #FirstRespondersFirst Microsteps: small, actionable, science-backed steps that will help you take care of yourself and boost your resilience as you’re taking care of others
- Nursing Resilience Course: a free e-learning course created by #FirstRespondersFirst, Osmosis, and the Johnson & Johnson Foundation to help nurses build their mental resilience and well-being. The course will earn participants 3.75 contact hours toward continuing education units.
- Advocacy Training for Community Health Workers: a free online training resource designed by and for Community Health Workers to help strengthen their advocacy skills and develop the skills to effectively share their stories and promote the health issues most important to their communities
- Resilience on the Frontlines: Resources curated in partnership with Thrive Global, Johnson & Johnson, and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
- Free Counseling for Healthcare Workers through Give An Hour and #FirstRespondersFirst: free and confidential counseling (up to six sessions) by a Give an Hour provider independent of insurance providers
- Shelly Tygielski’s Self-Care and Mindful Resilience for First Responders Workshop: free for the first 500 individuals to redeem the code SELFCARE
- To redeem, please visit audiobooks.com/promo and input the promo code SELFCARE when creating your free account
- Download the free Audiobooks.com app and log in with your new account information
- Visit My Books to find Self-Care and Mindful Resilience for First Responders waiting for you to start listening
- The Schwartz Center COVID-19 Resources: resources for healthcare professionals Coping with the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Free Tapping Solution Membership: free six-month membership to The Tapping Solution App through #FirstRespondersFirst
- Free InnerHour App for First Responders: free six-month membership to InnerHour Plus for #FirstRespondersFirst’s network of first responders
- NAMI Frontline Wellness Resources: resources tailored to healthcare professionals including techniques to build resilience, confidential and professional support, peer support, support for family members, and information on how to identify signs of a potential mental health emergency
- The Garrison Institute Care for Caregivers: Skills for Resilience Through Meditation and Mindful Movement: this free app provides eight guided meditations led by Sharon Salzberg and Gayla Marie Styles that you can watch anytime, anywhere, and at your own pace, each between 5-6 minutes long
- Free Access to Pivot for Smoking & Vaping Cessation: Pivot combines a personalized support app with the FDA-cleared Pivot SmartSensor to offer an easy, effective and more engaging way to quit smoking. Clinically proven to increase motivation, Pivot helps you reduce how much you smoke and — when you are ready — to quit. Includes free nicotine replacement products, online community support and access to a dedicated quit coach. Free for the first 100 healthcare workers who register and meet the eligibility criteria. Use the access code FRF.
- Free 1-year memberships to Wondery+: while Wondery is best known for its True Crime, Little Stories Everywhere, and Business Wars podcasts, the Wondery+ app also offers exclusive wellness audio content including meditation, sleep, and fitness podcasts. To activate your free one-year membership, please follow this link and create an account, which will automatically be linked with the free subscription.
About #FirstRespondersFirst
#FirstRespondersFirst, an initiative of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global, and the CAA Foundation, takes a whole human approach to addressing the needs of frontline workers in order to support their ability to serve on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. #FirstRespondersFirst’s fundraising call to action helps provide essential supplies, protective equipment, accommodations, child care, food, and critical mental health support and resources to this demographically and socially diverse workforce, ranging from minimum-wage hourly workers in home-care settings to social workers, nurses, physicians, and beyond, through its implementing collaborators Americares, Bright Horizons, CORE Response, Direct Relief, Give An Hour, Global Health Corps, Hispanic Federation, IHG Hotels & Resorts, InnerHour, International Rescue Committee, Marriott International, National Black Nurses Association, National Domestic Workers Alliance, Omada Health, Osmosis, Pivot, The Schwartz Center for Compassionate Healthcare, World Central Kitchen, You Okay, Doc?, Sangath, the Vicente Ferrer Foundation USA, and Médecins Sans Frontières. Through strategic partnerships with Johnson & Johnson, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), and the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Foundation, #FirstRespondersFirst equips first responders with the tools and resources needed to build their resilience and promote positive mental health while also advocating for change at the institutional level in order to ensure organizations prioritize workforce well-being. Powered by Thrive Global’s behavior change platform, #FirstRespondersFirst also provides access to Harvard Chan School’s evidence-based content, specifically tailored to this critical workforce, to help improve the physical and mental well-being of healthcare workers. #FirstRespondersFirst is a fund of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that meets all 20 Better Business Bureau charity standards and carries the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency.