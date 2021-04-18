Freya Alley: “The truth is what you believe”

The truth is what you believe. If you believe something is impossible for you to achieve so it will be impossible.

Love yourself as no one else can do it for you. Love comes from within.

Be grateful for what you’ve already achieved/done. We focus too much on the happiness which we mistakenly believe lies in the future. Happiness can only happen now.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Freya Alley.

Hailing from Vilnius, Lithuania, Freya Alley is a free-spirited songstress & singer based in London. Her sound is a unique combination of ambient pop music and stylish electronica. Freya has a strong passion for hauntingly beautiful melodies and great arrangements that together with her heavenly tone will take you to a dimension full of light and love.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born and grew up in Vilnius, a very charming and unique city where magic happens. When I was a kid, I didn’t have a mobile phone or a computer (I mean no one had them back in the day, even our parents!) so most of the time I spent outside having water pistols fights, playing basketball and yoyo with other kids and daydreaming. In the summer we swam in lakes and in winter — skied and had snowball fights.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

It’s my love for music and a special feeling when I sing or write songs. It’s the zone where the sense of time disappears and I can feel the eternity in everything.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

As crazy as it sounds it was when I was climbing halfway up a mountain. The weather was horrendous: I was cold, miserable, soaked to the skin and to make matters worse my phone was dying. I got a call to say my song was in TOP10 in Lithuanian charts! I’ve never felt so happy and miserable at the same time!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I always dress up when I perform live. I wouldn’t go on stage wearing trainers or pyjamas (not yet anyway). Once I forgot my outfit for one gig and there was not enough time to go back home.

The lesson I learned from that — never go out in pyjamas!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m very excited as I’ve just signed a contract with a big production company to work on a very cool single which should be released this year. Also, I’m working on my upcoming EP and some covers.

Every project is exciting, otherwise, there wouldn’t be any point in doing them!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

As a female artist in a male-dominated industry, I am very passionate about diversity in all areas. It is vital that everyone is given the same opportunities on an equal basis not dependent on race, religion or sexuality. I believe it’s important for young people to have role models who look and sound like them to show that there are opportunities in this industry. Everyone should to be proud of who they are and be encouraged to show there are no barriers to stop them. It’s the absolute responsibility of the entertainment industry to lead by example.

What we see in the movies or on TV, stays in our subconscious mind. If we see diversity there, we will start seeing diversity in ourselves (the diversity of feelings or emotions) and we can open up for greater ideas of who we are.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t ask other people for opinions, because you don’t know their real motive. Most of the time it is fear. Follow your heart and do not listen to the incessant noise in your head, because our mind limits us. The truth is what you believe. If you believe something is impossible for you to achieve so it will be impossible. Love yourself as no one else can do it for you. Love comes from within. Be grateful for what you’ve already achieved/done. We focus too much on the happiness which we mistakenly believe lies in the future. Happiness can only happen now.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Listen to your body as it tell us many things before we burn out. Sometimes a walk, a nap or a dance with yourself does miracles; never compete with other people or be jealous — we all have our place under the sun so no need to waste energy; be focused — do less, but know why and what you are doing; be yourself — because if you’re not, you’ll miss a chance to fulfill your potential!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I AM ENOUGH movement. I can’t stress it more how important self-love is to our lives. Most of the time we are our biggest enemies, we do not let our dreams come true because we have too many insecurities, wrong beliefs about ourselves and we don’t feel worthy of good things. Loving yourself is not just buying nice stuff occasionally but deeply supporting, loving and treasuring yourself.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Talk to yourself like you would talk to someone you love”. Since I’ve heard this, my life has changed. I used to blame, demand, push, pull myself a lot or just think negatively. I thought “Wait a second, it’s me, the most amazing human being that I know on Earth and have to spend all my life with. I better start to change my relationship with myself”. It does change the world.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

RY X please, that would be a huge help if you arranged this for me, because I’d love to work with him!

How can our readers follow you online?

www.freyaalley.com

IG https://www.instagram.com/freya.alley/

FB https://www.facebook.com/FreyaAlley

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!