Frenchie Ferenczi: “Surprise & Delight”

As part of our series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Frenchie Ferenczi.

Frenchie Ferenczi is a business growth and strategy expert who has helped dozens of entrepreneurs create their 7-figure strategy. She focuses on helping them establish long-term success, by achieving product-market fit and delivering an experience that builds trust and drives referrals. To learn more, download her 9-Step Guide to Massive Growth.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I credit the start of my career with the food blog I started when I was studying abroad in Italy. This was before blogs were a “thing,” and while I felt far from home and a bit lonely, I needed a creative outlet. Well, that blog, which was read almost exclusively by my family and friends, is what opened the door to my first restaurant job. Working in restaurants kicked off my obsession with hospitality. In that industry, you only have a couple of hours to WOW a guest, and I did everything I could to make sure each person left feeling like they had the best meal ever.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Oh gosh, there are two that come to mind! One night I was running the door at the restaurant where I worked, the phones had been ringing non-stop, and when a guest walked into the restaurant, I greeted him as though I were answering a phone, “Thank you for calling, this is Frenchie, how may I help you?” This was a reminder never to forget that when you’re in the business of people, you can’t try to be a machine.

Another time I was working on an event for an exacting client. He knew exactly what he wanted, and he wanted it to be perfect. One day, I forwarded an e-mail from him to my boss, and in my e-mail, I mentioned that he scared me a lot (I used slightly more profane language). Immediately after sending it, I realized that I hadn’t forwarded it to my boss; I had replied directly to the client. I was mortified. Over time, I realized that the most demanding and exacting customers are not the ones to be afraid of; it is a gift when someone tells you exactly what they want and what it will take for them to have a great experience.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I can’t name names because this doesn’t put him in a good light, but at one of my jobs, we had an incredibly difficult member Nothing would please him, and he wanted to put up a fight about every single issue he faced. I spent a long time trying to turn him around, but nothing worked. One day I realized that all the time and energy spent on him could have been saved for people who wanted to have a great experience.

I quickly changed my hospitality philosophy to focus my energy on the 90% of customers who could be pleased. The other 10% may never come around, and investing time and energy in them is a drain of resources and won’t benefit the individual or the business. It can take time to spot the difference, but once you do, trust your gut.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

I wish this were more intuitive! I think the answers are intuitive, but the execution is what trips people up. Here’s how I feel about it and why it’s a strategic priority for the clients I work with.

There’s a practical, financial side that’s very incentivizing. Leads are expensive to generate, and once those leads are generated, they’re incredibly challenging to convert into paying customers. If, however, you deliver on your promise to your customers, they don’t stop talking about you — -they become your built-in marketing team. Referrals convert at a much higher rate than cold leads, but they’re only generated if you focus on your customers.

Then, I also think there’s a bit of a moral side to it. Focusing on building buzz is great, but it seems unethical not to deliver at the same level as your marketing promises. Eventually, people will figure this out, and the trust you worked hard to build will (rightfully) deteriorate.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

This comes down to the employee-customer profit chain. While the importance is intuitive, the structures that support the execution and deployment of that work are not. In large organizations, a great customer experience often means investing heavily in the employees, and those costs can seem prohibitive on a balance sheet. The ROI is indirect and harder to measure than, say, marketing initiatives.

The other reality is that many businesses assume that the customer experience is easy or “just happens.” Still, if you want to have a truly customer-centric company, then the entire team should be working cross-functionally to support the customer journey. Silos are the enemy of a great customer experience.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

External pressure and competition can certainly move the needle. Still, unless a customer focus is ingrained in the company values, the competition alone won’t do much to drive the change needed to build a customer focus. For less customer-centric organizations, transitioning to a customer-centric model is a real change effort. It requires the same level of investment and resources as other change efforts (think M&A, RIFs, new leadership, etc.…)

Often, a customer focus is delivered as lip service, but it needs to be implemented at every level of the organization for it to take hold. Businesses willing to make this change should be hiring consultants to support the transition and would probably benefit from understanding change models (i.e., The Burke-Litwin Model) to diagnose where the roadblocks to success may lie.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

This is a recovery story, which in my opinion, people forget about. We can mess up with our customers, but recovering from those missteps is what sets you apart.

In this case, I was working with a member who was going on maternity leave and wanted to pause her membership. Some tedious technical aspects made that challenging — — it was a classic, “the system won’t allow that situation.” On that given day, for whatever reason, I didn’t make the effort to go above and beyond. She felt and was disappointed.

A few months later, she popped into my head, and I realized that I hadn’t delivered to her in a way that I could be proud of and in the way that I wanted to model for my team. I wrote her a follow-up note to apologize and acknowledge where I had gone wrong. That simple act salvaged the relationship and turned her into a long-term customer.

Did that Wow! experience have any long-term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

It didn’t, but I think one of the biggest errors organizations can make is to try and measure every success story by its ripple effect. Every customer relationship has an impact on the business. It’s the one area where focusing on high yield can get in the way of long-term success.

The impact of this experience was far more significant internally. This customer faced a common problem, and we finally started to make the changes we needed to adapt to the type of request that she (and many others) often asked for.

Organizations who want to be customer-centric need to hold themselves accountable to make it as easy as possible for their front-line teams to serve customers. Often that’s not the case, and this experience was an important reminder of that.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

Values. Make your customer focus core to your business; it’s not a strategy, it’s a value. Organizations that are well-known for their customer service (Zappos, Workday, etc.…) have the customer experience as a central pillar and value. Make it easy. Show, don’t tell. Show your employees what excellent customer service means in your organization by valuing them. Then, make it easy for them to deliver. I’ve seen many organizations create systems focused on organizational needs, and then front-line employees need to navigate complex systems to deliver to customers. No wonder they don’t always feel motivated to deliver! Build your systems around your customers, not your organization. Set Expectations. Communicate your promise(s) to your customers. Make your commitments and overdeliver on those. You’re not responsible for solving every problem, be ferocious about the issues you can solve and have compassion for the ones you can’t. Measure Success. Take the time to set benchmarks and metrics against your customer service goals. Happiness can’t be measured; the behaviors of happy customers can be. Take the time and invest the resources to analyze and understand the behaviors of your most valuable customers, learn from them and outline the constellations of interactions they’re having with you. Then standardize and repeat. If you don’t have all the insights available, work from your hypothesis Surprise & Delight. Surprise and delight your customers, even when there’s nothing in it for you. Flash sales are nice, but gifts are nicer. Think about how great a welcome drink at a hotel makes you feel. What’s your company’s version of that?

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

Generally speaking, I avoid quid pro quo customer service strategies because they can feel transparent. Generally, people love to talk about the things they love. Focus on making them love you, and the rest will fall into place. That said, a well-designed referral program is likely worth the investment, but needs to be designed with the customer value in mind, not the organization. A strong referral program focuses on adding unique additional value to the existing customer, not just on getting them to refer. It’s about more than “refer a friend to get $5 off your next sandwich.” A better version of that might look like, “Refer three friends and get access to our sandwich club where you’ll get previews of our seasonal menus, a chance to vote on our new permanent menu item, and two free sandwiches a year (redeemable anytime).” Now that adds real value and motivates the behavior the company wants.

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

Understand what your customers value. Typically ease of service and quality are at the top of that list. Let that drive your business model. What consumers struggle with is time, ease of use the antidote to that.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The radical kindness movement. There’s no value in withholding kindness and empathy, no matter how many times you’ve been burned or let down. It might feel hard, inconvenient, or tiring, but those are the times it matters most.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can find me on Instagram @frenchie.ferenczi. You’ll often find me talking about the importance of magical delivery in the online business world.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!