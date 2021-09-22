La Coco Of Love’s Lost! Frehel #France 🇫🇷

When it comes to love, things don’t always go right. There are those moments and times when a person feels they have met the love of their life; the right one. And then, all of a sudden, such a love is no more. So, what has happened? What went wrong? How did love come to such an abrupt evening? For, one cannot deny the pain of one lover having left one behind. It’s one of the most painful experiences a person can ever imagine. And the feelings linger on. Why? Yes. Why? What had happened in a lover’s heart, which has caused him to turn away? Where did it all go wrong? Lastly, how can we get it back? Or, attract another one, who will cherish us longer? Well, we are stuck with the phase of having to be without a recent love’s departure. So, let’s nurture these wounds for a time.

When you love a person, you can’t help but to experience the very riches of their mind, body, and Soul. Love is more than an infatuation. It is the coming together of two or more Beings, who are dedicated into journeying through a loving process, together. So, what happens? How did one lose sight of this? How did one lose sight of this dedication and not the other? Perhaps, such is where the heartache lays. After all, when two people enter the decision to join into a loving relationship, they are part of a bond. It’s a promise to staying on this journey of love, forever how long it takes. So, what happened? How did one lose sight of their promise, along the way? Interesting. Let’s go deeper.

We have those particular songs and poetic lined, which gives us the permission of moving into a holistic understanding of love’s abundance. Love is generous. It is giving and is a constant continuation of sharing. Such is the blessing and wellness of love’s Divine. When two people come together in love’s journey, they have come to a particular agreement for moving through the journey, together. Notice the word, together. It’s that initial promise of moving forward, while being committee to one another. Love is like a flower. It requires watering, sunlight, and the gentility of human touch. Two people are required to do the work. Therefore, if it’s only one person on this journey, alone, what happens to the other? An even deeper question is, what happens to such a love? Does it stop blossoming and blooming?

Now, we have returned back to one of the cities of love. In fact, on an international scale, it is known as a romantic haven; so unique and Divine that visitors from around the world enter into its gardens. It is the city of Paris. And, the city of love, it truly is. Even in Paris, heartbreak, arises!

J’avais un amant

I had a lover

Depuis quelques mois

Since a few months

Je l’aimais de toute mon ame

I loved him with all my Soul

Mais il m’a quitte

But, he left me

Sans savoir pourquoi

Without, knowing why

Il a brise mon coeur de femme

He broke my woman’s heart

Such is always the question, isn’t? A person yearns to know, why. Why did a person leave? And, what happened in the very process? Things just don’t seem right. Afterall, we’re not the feelings mutual? Didn’t one’s love interest feel the very same beauties as the other? Were not there great passions for moving into a higher level? There was that next phase of love, correct? So, again, what happened? Well, that does lead to another question, doesn’t? Is love meant to be forever? Some would say, “no.” Others would argue that love is meant to journey on, even when two people go their own way. True love is meant to journey on. Those energies are still vibrant, even in the midst of a separation. Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock. The mind continues to ponder.

If a person is so easily, and hastily, to walk away from a love, did they truly love this person? Yes. We are getting somewhere, now. If communication can be so readily cut off, can one say that the love was, true?

Depuis son depart

Since his departure

Je vais tous les soirs

I go every night

Dans toutes les boite’s ou l’on souped

In all the boxes where we have supper

Je cours tout Montmarte

I run all over Montmarte

Esperant le voice

Hoping to see him

Et le champagne emplit ma coupe

And the champagne fills my cup

It’s obvious that such a love was one-sided. It happens to women, and it happens to men. Yes. It’s quite unfortunate. However, it happens. Nevertheless, its a cautionary tale on protecting the heart. The heart needs nourishment. It also requires a fulfilling elegance for loving oneself, before loving others. Only then can one attract the love, in which one desires ( and requires). Only in this realm will a person attract a love, which is fulfilling and for the right taste. Love is meant to inspire. When two people are on a loving journey, they are meant to explore that with every fiber of their being. It means being considerate of the other person’s feelings. Love is beautiful. Life is grand! And yet, it requires two people walking together, hand-in-hand.

Frehel