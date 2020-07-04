Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Freedom From Fear

Declaring independence

By

July 4th, 2020 is as good a time as any to liberate ourselves from the fears that fly and flap around us like a flag in the wind.

Pandemic-related anxieties are real. But this is a great weekend to analyze and deal with the other factors that hold us back from living our best lives. For example, fear of:

  • Failure
  • Having tough conversations with people because we don’t want to hurt them
  • Distancing ourselves from toxic people or situations
  • Taking risks in our lives or businesses
  • Voicing our opinions if they are different from others’
  • Trying something new and uncomfortable
  • Asking others for help
  • Financial woes
  • Being alone

And the list goes on…

Facing your fears can be incredibly liberating. Our Founding Fathers (and some mothers) took tremendous risks to form our country.

Over the past months, I faced some scary and unpleasant stuff — the threat of riots, work slowdowns and deadlines, a root canal, an MRI, a flat bike tire, profound loneliness, and a range of other anxiety-producing life events — large and small. I’ve come to realize that as I age, my fear level has actually subsided. I’ve survived and even thrived despite (or perhaps even because of) challenges.

Fear is not only paralyzing — it can have a negative impact on health. So, if you want to live longer and enjoy life more, don’t wait until Halloween to examine — and overcome — the frightening things in your life.

Consider the men and women who took seemingly crazy risks over the years — traveled across oceans and plains, defied authority, and created a new way of living. Reflect on your own fears and step bravely outside your comfort zone — socially distanced, of course.

Long may we all wave!

Happy Independence Day!

    Nancy A. Shenker is a marketing innovator, brand builder, writer, speaker, and self-proclaimed rule breaker. Over the course of her 40-year business and marketing career, she has been a C-level executive, an entrepreneur, and a mentor to hundreds of small businesses at all stages. Founder of theONswitch marketing, Nancy was formerly a senior executive for major consumer and business brands, including Citibank, MasterCard, and Reed Exhibitions. She has written four books, and publishes a women’s entrepreneur community (www.sheBOOM.com), as well as AI/machine learning/robotics site www.EmbracetheMachine.com and travel and lifestyle site www.BleisureLiving.com. She also wrote a column for Inc.com called Bots & Bodies (about the human side of tech) and is a contributor to Street Fight and other media.

