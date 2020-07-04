Freedom From Fear

July 4th, 2020 is as good a time as any to liberate ourselves from the fears that fly and flap around us like a flag in the wind.

Pandemic-related anxieties are real. But this is a great weekend to analyze and deal with the other factors that hold us back from living our best lives. For example, fear of:

Failure

Having tough conversations with people because we don’t want to hurt them

Distancing ourselves from toxic people or situations

Taking risks in our lives or businesses

Voicing our opinions if they are different from others’

Trying something new and uncomfortable

Asking others for help

Financial woes

Being alone

And the list goes on…

Facing your fears can be incredibly liberating. Our Founding Fathers (and some mothers) took tremendous risks to form our country.

Over the past months, I faced some scary and unpleasant stuff — the threat of riots, work slowdowns and deadlines, a root canal, an MRI, a flat bike tire, profound loneliness, and a range of other anxiety-producing life events — large and small. I’ve come to realize that as I age, my fear level has actually subsided. I’ve survived and even thrived despite (or perhaps even because of) challenges.

Fear is not only paralyzing — it can have a negative impact on health. So, if you want to live longer and enjoy life more, don’t wait until Halloween to examine — and overcome — the frightening things in your life.

Consider the men and women who took seemingly crazy risks over the years — traveled across oceans and plains, defied authority, and created a new way of living. Reflect on your own fears and step bravely outside your comfort zone — socially distanced, of course.

Long may we all wave!

Happy Independence Day!