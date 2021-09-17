Freedom Friday: Lucio Battisti #Italy 🇮🇹

So many people address the problems surrounding a masculine culture. Yet, what they fail to realize is how it has been designed, and structured to resemble the toxicity of society. Men are programmed to take charge. We hear it consistently. “It’s a dog-eat-dog world.” Yes. There is the presence of masculine energy. However, how does it translate into imagery, which is holistic, and true? There is a difference between healthy mascinity and hypermasculinity. The latter is a foundational problem; rooted in the pain of society.

Let’s say it, again. The journey of men is no easy task. In fact, that very statement is an understatement. Throughout their initial stages, men have to fight in a world, which does not care about their brokenness. They are made to be hard. There is no room for, “the weak.” And yet, what about his pain? What about his suffering and silent agony, which is buried deep inside. Men are conditioned to shed no tears. They are programmed to shake it off and tough it up. Move on and keep going.

Such behaviors can go into different directions. One can become numb to the pain. Or one can inflict that very same pain onto others. So, it all depends. Regardless of the outcome, there is still an imbalance. No doubt about that. What’s the next step?

One of the beauties surrounding music is that a man is not considered “unmasculine” should he convey pain, sorrow, or desire. In hindsight, it’s about the speaking of, truth! Whatever emotion is being felt is what is revealed. Music is a powerful vehicle of truth-if we permit it to be! If we permit it to be!

Never forget. The truth shall set you free! That’s real! We can be physically free. However, none of that means anything if we do not have the spiritual and emotional freedom, to accommodate it! It’s always real!

“Il Mio Canto Libero!” My free song! Can we consider a musical healing anthems for men? Absolutely! Gone are the days of “men don’t cry.” Such a chapter is over. This time they are allowed to cry and partake of their humanity. In addition, their tears celebrate the traces of their human nature. There is a wonder when it comes to that level of vulnerability. Libero! Libero! Viva Libero!There is nothing like the joyfulness of freedom, and the healing it provides! Viva Libero!

When men pour out their hearts, let’s celebrate 🍾such progress. For, a spiritual elevation has taken place. It has taken place in the most holistic way. Surely. Surely, it is the honey of Italian wine, which nestles the Soul!

Lucio Battisti