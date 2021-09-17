Freedom Friday: Giorgio Gaber #Italy 🇮🇹

There is nothing like the taste of freedom! Furthermore, there is nothing like a free life! For, through it all, there is a treasure of courage and abundance. One has the power and capability of going where one pleases; living the life, that one desires. Simultaneously, despite the physical mobility of freedom, there are those remaining trapped inbandage. That’s simply how it is. Freedom isn’t free! Of course, such applies not only in the physical domain, but in the mental and emotional! Freedom is never free. Each and every day, from the moment we awake, we have to do the work of maintaining our freedom. Of course, that also includes spiritual wellness and balance! Our emotional health towards freedom’s pathway is vital.

There are a number of layers, when freedom is moved into a gentle stillness. For starters, such includes the beauty of using our surroundings for the spiritual (and emotional) freedom, which surrounds us. Divinity helps with this. Same for the natural components. Yes, indeed. Nature is also a remedy. Any song which touches this should be listened to, and listened, well!

Voglio essere libero, libero come un uomo

I want to be free, free like a man

Vorrei essere libero come un uomo

I would like to be free as a man

Come un uomo appena nato

Like a new-born man

Che ha di fronte selamente la natura

Which only faces nature

Che cammina dentro un bosco

Walking in a forest

Con la gioia di inseguire un’avventura

With the joy of chasing an adventure

So often, we have heard about the tales of freedom, when it comes to the collective. Rarely do we hear about freedom when it comes a man’s point-of-view. However, that does not mean that it is absent from such a viewing. Men have their own fables and desires for freedom’s testimony. As quiet as it is kept, many men (especially, high-powered ones) yearn to be free from the enslavement of matriculation in a hyper-masculine system. They truly do! Many wish to gain serenity, by simply engaging with the Earth; pouring one’s troubles into such a spacing, while feeling a restoration through it all. Oh, how such a freedom is priceless! Ain’t nothing like that level of freedom.

Still in Italian waters and “La Liberta,” is the central point. In such a song, man appreciates Earth, more and more. For, she is the place of rest, when he needs to get away from the pains of the real world, and all of the anxiety, that it brings!

There are different moments to the treasures of his delight. Reading additional lyrics, from this song, by one late, Italian musical legend 🎶🎵, one can sense his ongoing search for emotional freedom. That’s how it is. One senses it, while seeking it. Pursuing it, endlessly. That’s the manner of it. There are different pleasures, treasures, wonders, and adventures when it comes to navigating through that special (and safe) space.

Too often, people don’t understand that the world of men is not a bed of roses. It’s hard, more than difficult, and it can be down-right brutal! Who wouldn’t want rest, during that time? What man in his right mind wouldn’t want freedom, during this time?

“La Liberta. La Liberta. La Liberta.” Yes. There is freedom. Yes. There is love. It has its purpose for all time. Emotional and spiritual freedom begins with love, and its found in the Earthly gardens of time.

Giorgio Gaber