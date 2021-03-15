Heal Your COVID Stress and Grief

https://tiandayton.us3.list-manage.com/track/click?u=1b7d79e1940e988e6a88f82e2&id=03b4e29b1f&e=0a70e22283

It is one of life’s paradoxes that sometimes the worst circumstances can bring the best out of us. Post-traumatic growth (PTG), a phrase coined by Drs. Richard Tedeschi and Lawrence Calhoun describes the positive self-transformation that people undergo through meeting challenges head on. It refers to a profound, life altering response to adversity that changes us on the inside as we actively summon the kinds of qualities like fortitude, forgiveness,gratitude, and strength that enable us to not only survive tough circumstances but also thrive.

COVID 19 has presented us with the kinds of challenges that have put us under unusual stress. Chunking those issues down into manageable bits and working them through, a little at a time, is what this workbook is all about. I want to give you a process so that you can unwind the kinds of feelings that are leading to anything from extra emotional and psychological stress to self-medication. There is no need to suffer silently. In this workbook you can pour your pain out onto the page, gain insight and grow from these unusual circumstances rather than make them worse by taking that pain out on others or just withdrawing and shutting down. You can do a lot to change your inner world, vaccines are here, help is on the way. So do something good for yourself, download this free workbook and listen to the video I did for the Mississippi First Responders that explains it. If you want more guidance, I have also made free videos that intro each chapter in the workbook on tiandayton.com. Good luck, there’s light at the end of this tunnel!!