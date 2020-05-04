Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Free Your Mind With Music Therapy

"One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain." – Bob Marley Music has often been used to alleviate stress, tensions and even pain. Research has shown that music has been used to heal the mind since Ancient times. Even during the World wars, it was used to relieve physical trauma.

Music has often been used to alleviate stress, tensions and even pain. Research has shown that music has been used to heal the mind since Ancient times. Even during the World wars, it was used to relieve physical trauma. In fact, over the years many conditions have been treated by using music.

Nowadays, Music therapy is used in all types of hospitals, educational establishments and clinics. It is understood to be a beneficial treatment for several emotional, mental and physical disorders. Many, including myself, have often listened to certain songs, music or instruments and have been moved and motivated to pursue something with excitement. Equally, as you well know, music can inadvertently bring a person down to tears, having a severe impact on our emotions. So, on one hand, it can provide comfort during difficult times and on the other, promote relaxation as well as joy.

Using meaningful therapy, which is related to melody or music activities such as listening to your favourite song, singing or playing an instrument, can be a form of music therapy.

Music therapy has been shown to have favourable physical, sociable, and psychological outcomes as it connects one with their thoughts and feelings.

However, there is so much to consider when using music therapeutically. Humans have a particular mastery for selecting music that soothes and heals them, without having to think too much about the specialised elements. The key is to trust the way you feel when you hear a particular melody.

Different genres of music are often used in music therapy. Classical music, for example, has been found to increase relaxation. This type of music is regularly used to help patients manage their stress and anxiety. It can also be used alongside other types of therapy, such as psychotherapy.

Listening to music or a therapeutic recording can help relieve anxiety. It may also improve mood and help with one’s overall well-being. When the body is stressed, it may feel tense and tight so listening to music can enable one to relax. Music therapy can also be used with advanced energy relaxation to help reduce anxiety.

In addition to supporting integrity, music therapy can assist many people to develop their skills of emotional regulation. We control our thoughts and preoccupation through a distraction that helps to calm our breathing and refocus on the present and function in our daily lives. This, in turn, helps us to manage difficult situations by adjusting our emotional responses to events and feelings through the music we choose.

Even if you contribute in group music therapy, the treatment is catered for individual needs because music affects and resonates with each person differently. When anxiety occurs, the benefit of music is a welcomed distraction.

So play that tune that brings you the most joy and relaxation. 🎶🎼

    Belynder Walia, Online Psychotherapist, RTT™ Practitioner, Mindfulness Coach at Serene Lifestyles

    Belynder is a qualified Psychotherapist, RTT™ Practitioner, Mindfulness Coach - driven by her own personal trauma to help others master their mindsets. Passionate about educating children from a young age thanks to her 20 years' experience in education, as well as supporting women who have not been privy to self-development, it is her mission to help both heal trauma and prevent the impact of it, through her two-pronged approach.

