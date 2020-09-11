Fredis Perdomo: “Create a lasting legacy.”

I would want my lasting legacy to be known as a builder of a company that changed the barbering industry for the better and as someone who worked to make things better for everyone.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Fredis Perdomo, founder of The Spot Barbershop.

Fredis sparked his passion for cutting hair at just 14 years old, picking up a cutting machine for the first time to give his friend a haircut. A week later, his friend came back for more and even brought along another eager customer, thus his business was born. Just five short years later, Fredis teamed up with his brother Juan Carlos, who mentored and supported his barber business. True examples of the “American Dream,” Fredis and Juan Carlos opened their first location in Little Havana and have since expanded their business into an ever-growing lifestyle brand.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us the story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was 16, a friend needed a haircut, I picked up a machine and I realized I was really good and it came naturally. I was dating a girl at the time and I remember telling her, I think I’m going to cut hair in the future. When I was 19, I opened my first barbershop and I loved the energy in the shop and the conversations throughout the day. Then, my brother joined me and we opened another shop, and then another one and here we are with 16 locations open in South Florida.

Can you share one of the major challenges you encountered when first leading the company? What lesson did you learn from that?

Not giving up when times were tough. Sometimes a barber quits and takes clients, or during summer slow seasons and economic recessions. We lasted through everything and came out better in the end.

What are some of the factors that you believe led to your eventual success?

Consistency, treating people with love and surrounding yourself with good people that are willing to grind it out with you during the tough times.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO”?

– Don’t give up

– Don’t listen to haters

– Stay focused on the ultimate goal

– Never sell out your dreams

– Meditate and rest

What advice would you give to your colleagues to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Lead a healthy lifestyle, eat your vegetables and fruits. Listen to your body when you need a break and take vacations!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My brother, JC. He helped me build my first shop with our bare hands and every shop since he has been there. We are still partners to this day, 16 shops later.

What are some of the goals you still have and are working to accomplish, both personally and professionally?

Professionally, growing nationally and then globally. I would love to have 1000 The Spot Barbershop locations.

Personally, I would like to spend more time with my family. I work too hard sometimes and I want to spend quality time with my mother and family.

What do you hope to leave as your lasting legacy?

I would want my lasting legacy to be known as a builder of a company that changed the barbering industry for the better and as someone who worked to make things better for everyone.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would enhance people’s lives in some way, what would it be? You never know what your idea can trigger!

A movement of positivity, not just making money but spreading a positive message. That’s why our company motto is ‘God is good’ — we want to promote being a good person. Hopefully, that spreads.

