Fred Poses of Understood.org: “Be yourself”

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Fred Poses.

As the leader of Understood, Fred is determined to ensure that everyone who learns and thinks differently can thrive. His unique perspective was shaped through leadership roles at public companies and years of philanthropy for education causes. For 15 years, he served as the chairman of the National Center for Learning Disabilities. He is a trustee of the Riverview School, a school for children with special needs. Fred brings an impact- and consumer-focused mindset to Understood from his leadership roles at public companies, including chief executive officer and partner of Ascend Performance Materials, and chairman and chief executive officer of Trane Inc. (previously American Standard Companies). Prior to that, he was president and chief operating officer at Allied Signal from 1998 to 1999 where he served in various capacities over his career, beginning in 1969. Fred spent two years in Peru with the Peace Corps. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from New York University.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always valued experience by learning, and am constantly looking to learn more to create real value for the places where I work.

As a child of the 60’s, my first real job was as a Peace Corps member working in Peru. After my two-year assignment, I needed a job. I was living in New York City and went to an employment agency. I got a job working for Allied Chemical, and told myself that I’d stay 6 months in order to learn everything that I needed to know before moving on. Well, I guess there was a lot to learn because I stayed nearly 30 years. I was lucky and good enough to go from a financial analyst to President of AlliedSignal during that time.

In 1999, we merged with Honeywell and I would become the Chairman and CEO of American Standard Companies. I continued to learn even more over the 8 years that I was at American Standard (which became Trane after we spun of WABCO — an air brakes business) and sold our bath and kitchen business to Bain Capital. Then in 2008, we sold Trane to Ingersoll Rand. I was looking for my next step.

The final step in my industrial career came in 2009, when a group of us bought a large chemical business which we named Ascend. As the CEO, I helped build the business into the terrific company it is today and learned a lot along the way.

However in 2017, after nearly 50 years at various enterprises, I decided to take everything that I learned and put that towards creating value for a social impact mission that my wife, Nancy and I started several years prior. I believe that we can help create scalable impact by enabling the one in five people who learn and think differently to achieve the same outcomes as everyone else who is afforded the opportunity. It is a mission with a lofty goal, but that was the beginning of Understood.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

One of the most interesting stories is how I came to the idea of Understood. Prior to 10 years ago, I was always supportive of causes — whether it was helping schools or other organizations — but there was a moment of time where we thought we can be more than just supportive. That’s when we conceived of Understood. Supporting causes was only part of the solution but we can and should take more an active role.

This didn’t happen all at once. It was a series of steps. I remember a group of us got together and had a blank piece of paper, asking each other, what could we do at scale? We arrived at creating a site where parents could become more aware of the issues that were in front of them, and help them start on this journey with learning and thinking differences. It wouldn’t be in the same way that Nancy and I experienced our journey with Max — because we realized that everyone’s path is different — but we could help them navigate their journeys better.

These conversations took place when I was between American Standard and before we bought Ascend. I really started to think about scaling impact around learning and thinking differences, and in fact worked on it for 8 years until I finally left my CEO job to invest myself into a new CEO role driving Understood’s mission.

As for that piece of paper: I’m not sure what happened to it, but it held the promise of a vision that we have seen grow from conception to become a reality. Today, we have not only created a greater awareness of learning and thinking differences, but are helping families navigate their own experiences with something tangible — our website, resources, communities, and expertise. Now 24 million people visit us a year on U.org.

These collective past and present experiences have made me realize what it means to truly be part of a solution, and that issue awareness about learning and thinking differences is just one part of the challenge. The other is convincing other people to become part of a solution and that embracing difference can make us all better. This is what Understood is all about.

Can you share the biggest lesson you learned when transitioning from your former career to transitioning to your new career leading a social impact organization?

In making the transition from companies that are driven to create value for the share owners to a company like Understood — which is all about creating social impact — the fundamentals are the same. It is about clarity of impact, how you plan to achieve that, and making sure that you have the talented people who will help you towards that impact.

While I had first-hand experience with learning and thinking differences, I did not truly understand the issues and the opportunities around creating real change at scale for the 70 million people in the United States that have learning and thinking differences. And, as mentioned above, I learned the importance of engaging those who come in contact with those 70 million people in being an essential part of the solution.

One of my more interesting observations has been that creating impact or value is a lot harder in a social impact world versus a commercial world. And on a more personal level, I’ve also had to adjust my leadership style and my expectations of the timing that it takes to get to the impact and scale that we want to achieve, and maintain the drive to get there.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Understood is on a journey to enable people with learning and thinking differences to thrive. By that we mean, thriving as a person both professionally and socially.

We believe that each one of us is on a journey that is uniquely different and filled with different complexities — but that ultimately, we all want to thrive. We guide the 1 in 5 people with learning and thinking differences along their life’s journey, helping them navigate those complex moments — whether it’s getting a job or becoming aware of your learning difference. More often than not, their life journeys are filled with obstacles and potential risks. In fact, 50 percent of people don’t even believe that learning and thinking differences exist, and when faced with that lack of awareness, it can lead to potential outcomes of bullying, unemployment or even incarceration.

Each month, about 2 million individuals, along with parents, teachers, and young adults come to Understood.org. In 2020, we found that the need was even stronger due to the pandemic and the country-wide conversation about inclusion. Both became central to the work of Understood. We mobilized to support those millions of people through an extraordinarily difficult year, because if we didn’t, they’d be at risk being left behind.

People with disabilities and differences started to face new challenges that threaten to undo years of progress in schools, workplaces, and elsewhere. So we launched new resources and tools like our Take N.O.T.E. initiative to help families spot signs of possible learning and thinking differences in their children and reached 26% of all parents of kids with learning and thinking differences. We launched on-demand disability inclusion training courses for other organizations, and more than 100 pieces of COVID-related content that reached hundreds of thousands of people.

One way to think about Understood is to use the analogy of Waze. People used to look at static maps to get from New York to Philadelphia, for example. They weren’t aware of the accident that might have taken place in the Holland Tunnel. The direct route could come with challenges and you could get stuck on that road until the accident was cleared.

What Waze did was include real-world information which Rand McNally didn’t have. Add the customer feedback that you’re getting on the app in real-time and the best route becomes even clearer for the users.

We are working to help our users navigate their journeys to thriving, although those journeys are more complex. Our users don’t always tell us where they are or where they are going. And they don’t necessarily know the obstacles along the way. We are helping individuals navigate the world of learning and thinking differences.

Because a world that helps you navigate is much better than a static map.

And we continue to pivot to help the 24 million people who visit our site in a moment of need because we know that the more people who come to Understood, the more we can guide them and enable their successful journey. Learning how to be more valuable is built into everything we do at Understood.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I can share a few stories about the types of people that Understood impacts. We work with a teacher, Juliana Urtubey who is currently up for Teacher of the Year and Nevada’s Teacher of the Year for 2021.

She shared with us that being an Understood Fellow has helped shape her as an educator. The opportunity to learn and grow with educators across the country who are dedicated to improving outcomes for students with thinking and learning differences and working with the Understood staff inspired her and helped her envision a world where students and families are greeted with strength-based approaches. She learned how to further improve learning environments and attitudes so that each and every one of her students sees the potential that she sees in them. That’s a story of how we can shape our world for difference.

We also heard from a member of our community who has a 4th grader who was been diagnosed with Slow Processing Disorder and Executive Functioning Disorder. She shared how U.org helped her understand her needs and how her brain works and that she couldn’t have done it without our support. She went on to share that her daughter is amazing with coding and loves math.

And with those who are later in their journey with learning and thinking differences, we helped a 42 year-old who was diagnosed and treated for ADD last year. This person shared that growing up in the 80’s, it was assumed that you had a behavioral issue but this person was an average student with the exception of math which was hard to retain — it was not a behavioral issue. This individual struggled with feeling overwhelmed, with organization, and with focus which resulted in anxiety, but fit in socially and had friends. As this person got older, there were feelings of inadequacy and people called this individual lazy, leading to paralyzing depressions. This person came to us thanking us for some of our video content, saying how validating it was to see similar struggles along their journey reflected. And what’s more, this video was shared with this person’s community to bring a new level of understanding.

That’s the type of individual impact we have and hear about daily.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Be open to sharing your own or others’ experiences.

One of the most impactful things that you can do to create awareness, and therefore further an understanding of learning and thinking differences, is to share that you know someone who has learning and thinking differences or family or friends circle who have them. Remember, 1 in 5 people have them but most don’t share that fact. If I’m willing to share, then there’s a chance that more people will be willing to share.

As Nike says — and it’s one of my favorite taglines — Just Do It. Share your story or even start by visiting Understood.

Embrace differences as strengths

If we all embraced differences as strengths, think about how much better we would be with that ability to tap into a wealth of different ideas and thoughts. Thinking differently is an asset.

Participate in the solution

One of my favorite quotes is, “if you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem.” Think about how powerful it would be if we all owned a piece of this problem, and contributed to the solution.” You can start by visiting us at Understood.org or sharing us with someone who you may know who has a learning and thinking difference.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

When I think about leadership, I think about 5 things:

Leadership is the ability to learn from our successes and our failures, and then using those learnings to do something positive or even better. Leadership is the ability to create clarity about what the organization has to get done to succeed. To win. To be proud. Leadership is the ability to inspire individuals and organizations to strive for and achieve better than others. Leadership is providing an individual and the team a great place to work and play, where they can learn and grow either with the organization or on the next step on their journey. And a great leader is someone who can acknowledge great work, and say something as simple as a thank you.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Be yourself. Don’t try to be someone you’re not. It does not work. I recall when I first started out in my career at Allied Chemical, I joined with two other people — one of whom went to MIT and another who had an impressive background as well. I wondered how I would compete with them. It’s human nature to sometimes forget who we are at the end of the day. I had to remember what I brought to the table, not measure myself against them. We should change our mindsets about what we are willing to accept or not. Generally doing it right is cheaper and faster. So be a person who sets high standards for themselves and others. High standards will drive innovation and new thinking. Without that, you won’t get far. For Understood, we think about how to make our social impact organization as good as we can be — and then ask, how can we be even better. Social good is about doing as good, if not better. Be constructively dissatisfied. It is better than letting pride get in the way of progress. I remember one day at Allied Signal, we had a guy from McKinsey come talk to us about a vision of what perfection looks like and it changed my mindset about everything. I started to think about what a perfect product and process looks like and where we were, and it opened my eyes to imagining what it took to get there. Without envisioning it, it’s impossible to get there. Be externally competitive, not internally competitive. The first is powerful, the second is destructive. Think the best and about what’s possible. It is good for you and for those around you. It is inspiring.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I consider myself lucky because I work with people who learn and think differently and are open to discussing their experiences with me and our team. Because of that, I understand more clearly what they are going through and how we can help them. This has also led to a greater appreciation and demonstration of embracing these differences.

When I was at a company working with 60,000 people, no one came up to me and disclosed their learning and thinking difference. So like many CEOs, I was unaware of my part in the solution around embracing neurodiversity. And Understood has helped broaden my perspective, which has in turn made me a better CEO. I encourage more CEOs to open up their aperture towards learning and thinking differences, even if they are already a good leader. There’s always room to improve; we can always be better.

If I could inspire a movement, it would be to become part of the solution around learning and thinking differences. Challenge the perspective you have today, embrace different perspectives, and set hire standards for how to do that. Because why wouldn’t we all want to be part of a solution to a real, pressing problem?

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is: “What can be conceived can be created”. This was from a Ferrari car ad in 1980. What it signaled to me is that I can and should open up my imagination, and if I could imagine an outcome, I can work to achieve it. I’ve applied this to the many companies that I’ve run over the years, but in particular to creating Understood.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d like to meet a few people who had bold visions and thought differently about what the customer really needs.

The two founders of Google, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, may not have understood what it meant to build a great search engine when they started, but they knew there was a need for it.

Similarly, we don’t know every journey or path to thriving but we do know what thriving means and have set out to create something impactful at scale. While Nancy and I are a little later in our journey, we know the world needs the ability for people who learn and think differently to successfully navigate their lives. If we were, in fact, Waze, we’d tell you to make a left and go on the side road. But it’s not that simple.

Building something meaningful and of value takes knowledge and insights. If I could sit down with Page and Brin, I’d like to better understand how they used the customer insights that they gained along the way to building Google’s search engine, particularly as we think about applying the insights from our users to build the journey on Understood.org for the 1:5.

One other person that I would have been grateful to sit down with was Steve Jobs. He thought differently than other people and had an uncanny ability to take advantage of this unique skill set to envision something that others didn’t. From the first computer, to how you use animation and Pixar, and to the iPod and iPhone, we all know and touch his vision. Who knows what else his legacy is building? He’s a person who capitalized on his different thinking to build one of the highest value companies in the world.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Please join us on our journey at understood.org, or follow Understood on Twitter or you can find me on LinkedIn.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!