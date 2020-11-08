Fred Cary on Why Mindset Is Key When Building an Entrepreneurial Empire

While there are millions of entrepreneurs out there who are extremely different from one another, they all share one thing: they have all failed. Failure should be something that is expected for entrepreneurs. While the ultimate goal is success, learning from one’s mistakes when things don’t go as planned is what, in fact, pushes an entrepreneur forward. Colonel Sanders, the famed icon of Kentucky Fried Chicken, didn’t start his business until he was in his 60s. Ray Crock, the founder of the McDonald’s franchise, didn’t come up with his winning idea until he had failed multiple times. The most important aspect that differentiates a failure from a success, albeit at a later stage of one’s life, is how they react to failure.

Fred Cary is another example of an entrepreneur who has made many mistakes and learned from them. Cary has decades of experience when it comes to starting businesses. Running through his history, he describes himself as an entrepreneur, investor, attorney, musician, and even a “taco slinger.” Cary has successfully founded over ten companies and created billions of dollars in real value. He wants to get a message across to the 550,000 new entrepreneurs that emerge in America each month: mindset is the key to success. “Mindset is the pillar to success,” he shared, adding, “You should expect problems in your business. Now, what will really set you apart is how you choose to react. If you decide to roll over and give up, you’ll never achieve your goals. But, if you’re open to learning the lesson that comes with every failure and get up after failing, you’ll achieve success sooner or later.”

Mindset is something that has been touted time and again as the secret sauce to achieving big things, and that is because it’s true. The year 2020 has proven extremely difficult for the majority of the population on the planet. As somebody who’s already successful, Cary shares that the pandemic and the chaos that has unfolded have had an impact on him as well. The biggest test to an entrepreneur’s mindset is uncertainty, and now, knowing what waits around the corner. Cary is working hard on training aspiring business owners and motivating them through Instagram so that they hold on to their core beliefs and don’t let the external environment shake their balance.

Mindset is one of the building blocks to a successful career for a business owner. While finding investors, getting ideas, and hiring a team is important, how all of that is managed is the overarching narrative to how everything unfolds. Being ready to change one’s strategy on the go and being open to ideas and, even more importantly, criticism is what separates the success stories from the rest.

“I find it ludicrous how there aren’t more resources out there to help these people. There are companies who have been created just to scam these new business owners while pretending like they offer help, even. With this growing population of young minds ready to enrich the economy and build wealth, we have got to help coach them and set them on their path,” says Cary. He has dedicated his time to mentoring and motivating his hundreds of thousands of followers, as he believes that business experience needs to be passed down to the next generations. Having the right coaching at the very beginning is pivotal for anyone who is looking to find their niche and build a company. Once the correct attitude is in place, things start to flow a lot more effortlessly and challenges are easier to overcome.