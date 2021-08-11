Franne Golde: “Be careful who you listen to”

Be careful who you listen to.

Grammy-nominated and award-winning songwriter Franne Golde became a worldwide sensation after Diana Ross recorded her song “Gettin’ Ready for Love” in 1977. Over the years, her songs have appeared on records that sold more than 100 million copies and enabled her to work with such superstars as the Commadores, Whitney Houston, Selena, the Pussycat Dolls, and Jody Watley, just to name a few. After 35 years of penning hit songs and winning numerous awards, Franne Golde launched her own eponymous clothing line. The Franne Golde label became known for creating “the perfect black pant” and — much like that first hit in 1977 — experienced instant success. Through it all, Golde never lost sight of what is important in life: giving back and helping others, a theme that can be seen throughout her life, as well as in her fashion line through her involvement with various causes and charities. One cause that is especially close to Golde’s heart is that of Alzheimer’s awareness and prevention.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in Chicago and have loved music for as long as I can remember. My dad and his four siblings were always gathered around the piano, singing and playing the American songbook. My mother, a classical pianist, loved standards and pop and had our Grundig Majestic Stereo on full blast all the time playing everything from Westside Story to Nancy Wilson to Jobim. I knew early on that I wanted to sing and play the piano and was determined to pursue my musical dreams.

My dad knew a man who worked at Chess Records, and since college wasn’t in the cards for me, Dad rented me a studio at Chess Records with the understanding that I had to show up every day, work on my music, and report to a man named Ralph Bass. He didn’t have to twist my arm; I was in seventh heaven. Ralph was a record producer, writer, and A&R man whose fingerprints had been all over black music since the 1940s. His collaborators read like a who’s who of R&B: James Brown, Chuck Berry, Lena Horne, and Sam Cooke were all on the list.

By year’s end, not only had I learned more than I’d ever learn in a four-year program, but my world was rocked on a regular basis with Ralph’s stories about Aretha, Muddy Waters, Etta James, and Ike and Tina. I had also been able to drop in on recording sessions with Minnie Ripperton and Rotary Connection, Howlin’ Wolf, Tom Tom Washington, Jerry Butler, Phil Upchurch, and Louis Satterfield to name a few.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to your current career path?

My son’s school always asked for my help with the annual school fundraiser. By his senior year, I’d run out of favors to ask from my music connections, so I created a mini boutique in the school gym. People loved it, and I was sold out by day’s end. After many requests, I started selling clothing out of my house, often designing what I couldn’t find, which lead to creating the Magic Pant and my online store www.FranneGolde.com.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

There were several recording studios in LA that had a step up to where the mixing board was where the artists, engineers, producers, and those lucky enough to be invited sat. Excited, anxious, self-conscious, and sometimes feeling inadequate, I took several embarrassing trips up those steps. Takeaway: breathe, relax, you’re good enough, and you’re in the room for a reason. You were invited.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Don’t spend too much time dreaming or talking about what you want to do, just do it and keep doing it. People always say, “You’re so lucky.” I do feel fortunate, but I also work my ass off. As the Roman philosopher, Seneca said, “Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

One of my favorite quotes is from Kerry Washington. She says, “Hope is leaving room for magic bigger than you.”

Believe in your heart’s desires, work hard, be prepared, stay out of your own way, and leave space for that magic to happen!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Wow! There are so many. In some way, almost everyone who’s crossed my path has helped me. So many people have taken a chance on me or given me an opportunity. I feel very blessed in that department. Some are obvious and some, not so much — but if I had to choose one, my dad would that person. He told me I could do anything I put my mind to. He was my first believer and always told me how proud he was of my accomplishments, not only in my career but as a human being. That meant the world to me. He set the example, he empowered me. He made a difference in so many people’s lives and I hope that I’m carrying on his legacy.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

One of the things I love about my business is the ability to help others feel good. Some may say clothes are just material, meaningless articles, but I’ve seen with my own eyes how clothes can make people feel empowered and give them confidence — and sometimes that’s all they need. As simple as it sounds, when you look good, you feel good.

Here’s one small example. Recently I saw a story on the evening news about a teacher that was going above and beyond to help her students during COVID-19. I was moved to tears by her efforts to help her students, some of whom had no food, no money, and no internet to log into online classes. Others were unreachable because the pandemic had left them homeless. She managed to find all of them and help them and their families. I was determined to find her and send her some beautiful new clothes to make her feel good, to acknowledge her in some small way. It never ceases to amaze me how something as simple as clothing can encourage people to do so much good in the world.

My other passion is helping to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s Disease. It has affected me personally, and I will never stop working to help the families affected until we find a cure. I am on the board of Music Mends Minds, a non-profit that creates musical support groups for people with Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s, and other neurological disorders. Music is one of the few things that helps these patients and their families immediately. People who have lost the ability to communicate or interact in other ways can still sing and play instruments because music is retained in the brain differently than memory and language. It’s quite miraculous. I’ve always known the power of music, but this is a whole different level!

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

In 2013 my husband, a record producer in his early fifties, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. As you can imagine, we were devastated. We’ve been through a lot since that diagnosis — shock, fear, sadness, and endless tears — but we’ve tried to stay as hopeful as we can. We’ve also taken action. We joined the Alzheimer’s Association, visited our state capitol, and walked the halls of Capitol Hill to lobby for increased funding and improved access to care.

When my husband was first diagnosed, we were part of a wonderful support group of others with early-onset, but since he was a musician and record producer, I wanted to find some way of keeping him musically engaged. That’s when someone told me about Music Mends Minds. Carol Rosenstein, the founder, was amazing and greeted us with open arms.

It took a minute for my husband to warm up to the idea of being in this group because he was one of the youngest members and had very different musical tastes from everyone else — but it has turned out to be a blessing, especially during COVID. Although they can’t meet in person, they meet online, and people from all over the globe have been able to participate. Seeing people’s blank stares come to life through the magic of music is quite extraordinary!

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

As far as my clothing business and my previous career as a songwriter, I always feel that you must take action. So many people talk about their dreams and ideas but never take the steps to manifest them. The only way I’ve ever made anything happen is by doing it. Even when I feel paralyzed or that I can’t do it well enough or wish I had more knowledge or start to question my talent, I try to move forward, even if it’s a baby step. It’s about staying out of your own way, about letting go, not sabotaging yourself, going for it, even when it’s uncomfortable and you feel like you can’t go on, it’s amazing what you find in those spaces in-between, in the discomfort, in moving through it!

As far as my cause, I saw what a difference it made in my husband’s life and the lives of others and their families. People that couldn’t function anymore could still play instruments and sing. It’s quite remarkable what the power of music can do. It’s something that works right now while we wait for a cure!

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

It has definitely helped my husband and I’ve seen so many people that miraculously came to life once they began participating in Music Mends Minds.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Yes, absolutely. Individuals can donate to any of the many Alzheimer’s Associations doing amazing work right now. Maria Shriver’s non-profit Women’s Alzheimer’s Association (WAM) is one my favorites, and I was honored to be named one of her Architects of Change. Of course, you can also help people with a donation to Music Mends Minds.

Alzheimer’s can be a lonely disease and it affects the whole family. Society can support all those affected by offering love, acceptance, friendship, community, and compassion. And governments can increase funding for research, support, and improved access to care.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Nothing stays the same. We’re always evolving. Know that you don’t know. Be careful who you listen to. Live in the moment and don’t worry about the future. Be easier on yourself.

I used to always be thinking ahead, worrying about the future instead of just being in the moment. Life is now. Wear a red dress, go on a trip, go to the party, eat the chocolate cake! As Ram Dass said, “Be here now.” And as one of my favorites, Maya Angelou, said, “Be present in all things and thankful for all things.”

Treat yourself and talk to yourself like you’d talk to a friend. Be kinder to you!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The Love and Kindness Movement!

Michelle Obama. She is one of the most extraordinary and inspiring women of the 21st Century!

Michelle Obama. She is one of the most extraordinary and inspiring women of the 21st Century!

