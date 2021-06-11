Franklyn Shihyu Wu of Dharma Realm Buddhist University: “Being a model for others”

An ability for deep listening, including demonstrating willingness to take criticism, sometimes strong, laced with emotions, and perhaps even unjustified. It’s important not to be defensive in the process and to acknowledge people’s effective experience.

As a part of my series about leaders who integrate mindfulness and spiritual practices into their work culture, I had the pleasure of interviewing Franklyn Shihyu Wu.

Franklyn Shihyu Wu has served as a professor at Dharma Realm Buddhist University since 2010 where he also manages the university’s accreditation process as Accreditation Liaison Officer. After receiving an M.S. in Material Science and Engineering from Stanford University, he worked in semiconductor research and development, and then as a strategic planning consultant for Fortune 500 companies and government agencies. Through the work in his current role at DRBU, the university became the first four-year institution in California’s Mendocino County to be accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission in 2018.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you please share your “backstory” with us?

While I came to work in higher education as a neophyte, I had a special connection to Dharma Realm Buddhist University after first attending the Buddhist high school that shares its campus. Both institutions are located on the 700 acres that make up the City of Ten Thousand Buddhas, the largest Buddhist monastery in North America.

After completing graduate school at Stanford, I spent a few years working in more technical roles that were in line with my degree in Material Science and Engineering. During that time, I gained experience in future planning and preparing for the unknown, which lent itself to the complex project of university accreditation. In setting out to lead the multi-year accreditation process, I was excited to help usher in a new vision of higher education, one that is centered on community built in trust, care, and human relationships. In 2018, Dharma Realm Buddhist University earned its accreditation, making it the first Great Books university rooted in the broad Buddhist tradition.

What role did mindfulness or spiritual practice play in your life growing up? Do you have a funny or touching story about that?

While I grew up in a religiously diverse family in Taiwan, I never thought about spiritual contemplation as a young child. But in my high school environment, I was surrounded by a range of Buddhist contemplative practices. For graduation, we were required to meditate in a seated position for 45 minutes, which is no easy task for a teenager. I actually practiced this in the pool, where I could spend hours focusing on my posture, trying to get into “full lotus” pose which requires a lot of flexibility.. This process taught me how something can become ripe for exploration only if we have awareness that it exists. This mindfulness and spiritual contemplation is ingrained in everything that I do, and is a big part of the ethos at DRBU.

How do your mindfulness or spiritual practices affect your business and personal life today?

Part of Dharma Realm Buddhist University’s core educational vision is the fostering of scholar-practitioners. We see contemplation as a mode of learning that is not separate from intellection and so our curriculum provides a contemplative college experience to our students. This is built into the organization in its governance, structure, and the way community members interact with each other.

By bringing mindfulness into everything we do, we learn that there is no one right way to integrate spiritual practice into daily life. Rather, when the focus is on the intention, it creates an authentic approach to contemplation and mindfulness that is rooted in daily life.

Do you find that you are more successful or less successful because of your integration of spiritual and mindful practices? Can you share an example or story about that with us?

In my role at Dharma Realm Buddhist University, spiritual and mindful practices are a starting point for all that we do. Taking a contemplative approach in personal and professional life is an immersive experience, so it can be hard to single out or isolate specific aspects. One thing that this integration gives me is flexibility of mind. Typically, we would think of this as a cognitive attribute: that one is ideationally flexible, creative, and can innovate as the conditions change. While that aspect of it isn’t untrue, I value the effective side of this flexibility. It means not having an emotional fixation on ideas, practices, and identities. It means being able to take criticisms, sometimes strong, and respond constructively, and it means moving forward as a community with care and harmony.

During DRBU’s accreditation review, we were commended on a “culture of care.” I believe this success is due to that flexibility of mind, which is a part of the university’s ethos.

What would you say is the foundational principle for one to “lead a good life”? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

In addition to the flexibility of the mind, a realistic sense of sufficiency is key. When I changed career from consulting to working for a nonprofit in higher education, I took a pay cut. Objectively, I knew I had enough, but it was psychologically unsettling at first. Having a purposefully reduced income gave me an opportunity to examine what I really treasure. After 10 years, I can confidently say that what I have is enough; working at DRBU in this culture of care gives me the time and the mental space to have sincere and engaging relationships with people in my life, including my and my wife’s aging parents.

Can you share a story about one of the most impactful moments in your spiritual/mindful life?

Dharma Realm Buddhist University has been around for 45 years, and when I began working on accreditation, I faced a complex process that was new to me, which required planning for the unknown and being adaptable. My own spirituality and flexibility of mind helped me face certain challenges throughout this process and to bring forth a new style of education to the world of accredited four-year universities. To have helped DRBU become the first accredited university in Mendocino county was an impactful moment because we now have an even bigger opportunity to share our culture of care and inspire lifelong learning.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

At DRBU, there is little hierarchy and we have a strong spirit of community, where everyone pitches in to do their part. When everyone is creating together, it helps strengthen this community and the things we can learn from each other. During my time at DRBU, students and staff alike contributed to this success. In particular, my former mentor, David Rounds — who had been around since DRBU’s founding — was a guiding light. Even after he received a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in his 40s, he was always happy and modeled contentment in all that he did. He was a Harvard graduate and a former journalist, so not only did he teach others through his intellect, but also through the way he lived his life.

Can you share 3 or 4 pieces of advice about how leaders can create a very “healthy and uplifting” work culture?

Being a model for others. Leaders need to be willing to acknowledge personal and professional shortcomings and mistakes and be willing to change for the better. They should show contentment and care. An ability for deep listening, including demonstrating willingness to take criticism, sometimes strong, laced with emotions, and perhaps even unjustified. It’s important not to be defensive in the process and to acknowledge people’s effective experience. Assume good faith and give benefit of doubt as a first move.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want others to learn to focus on sufficiency, rather than efficiency in their lives. We so often focus on doing more, on being the most productive, or on hustle culture, but with contentment comes the feeling of having enough. If more people can shift to considering that, we’ll have a greater capacity for care and community.

How can people follow you and find out more about you?

To keep up with the students, faculty and staff at Dharma Realm Buddhist University, visit drbu.edu. You can also connect with us on Instagram at @dharmarealm and on Facebook at facebook.com/DharmaRealmBuddhistUniversity.