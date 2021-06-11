Frankie Vegas of WHO’S FRANKIE: “Trust in the universe ”

Trust in the universe — Know that everything that is meant for you will find you, and everything that is not.. will miss you. If you believe it so wholeheartedly as if it has already happened to you, and remain in a state of gratitude. It will be yours in no time!

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Frankie Vegas.

Frankie Vegas is an Italian/Indigenous Writer, Marketing guru, Hypnotherapist, Entrepreneur, and CEO/Founder of Spiritual Wellness Brand WHO’S FRANKIE. WHO’S Frankie is a high-end spiritual brand that caters to the question we all have throughout life. Who am I? The brand represents who we are in our purest form, without judgment on appearance, race, gender, upbringing, etc. It reflects who we are at our core…we are all souls we are all the same.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you for having me! I am born and raised in Los Angeles, CA of Native American and Italian descent. I grew up mainly in entertainment due to my father’s career in music and it taught me a lot about being diligent, strong, and going after what you want! My parents also taught me so much about spirituality and the universe that it helped shape me into who I am today, and ultimately choosing the life path I am on! Childhood wasn’t the easiest, as I’m sure many can say the same, but I’m an old soul and became wiser for it. One thing my family never lacked is love. We were and still are always there for each other at the drop of a hat! I studied the arts for most of my life, and started writing poetry at 7 years old where my passion for it truly began! At 16 I got my first recognition as a writer for my poetry which was a great honor. I’ve always been a bit of a Tomboy and very adventurous!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I’ve always been a spiritual kid believing in what isn’t always immediately tangible. The ethereal, otherworldly aspect of healing, spirit guides, intuition, manifestation, etc. These life experiences helped inspire me and my path. I’ve always known I’m supposed to bring positive change into the world, any way that I can! I ended up finding something I love, that also helps people heal. Which for me is the ideal outcome.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Definitely my parents! They have always taught me to believe in myself and trust my intuition, and what the universe has in store for me. To always have faith. My mom and I would always do Oracle/Angel cards and readings, read books, talk about guardian angels, star beings, and have pretty enlightening experiences together! Some of my favorite memories.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

That’s a hard question, and nothing substantial comes to mind right now although I know I probably have made many mistakes haha. But I CAN say that whenever I do make a mistake I try to always look at the silver lining and see how I can better myself from it.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There are many books I can name but one right now that I love and has impacted me is “As a Man Thinketh” by James Allen. It resonated with me so deeply because it goes into the topic of the power of thoughts, and how every thought we have in life creates our reality. If you see the power in it and choose your thoughts as you would your outfit in the morning, it can create a significant change. An incredible read, I definitely recommend it.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I heard a great quote that I love, about emotions.

I hope I don’t butcher it, but it says something along the lines of.. “Don’t sweep your sadness or anger etc under the rug, because then it will boil up to the top and you will end up exploding/overflowing. Acknowledge your emotion, sit with it for a moment.. and let it go” — to me that hit home because it showed me that feeling whatever you need to feel in that moment is normal and good to feel! But to dwell, harbor, or dismiss only leads to more pain and unresolved issues within yourself, and that never helps anyone.

Also, my dad told me a quote I will never forget. “You never know how close you are to the finish line. Never step out of line, because once you do you have to go to the back of the line behind everyone else who wants the same thing you do” This showed me to never give up and have faith in myself.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I officially launched my spiritual wellness company WHO’S FRANKIE on Jan 1st, 2021! Such an exciting time because I decided to create a spiritual safe space where people can find authentically created and/or curated tools to help heal themselves. This world needs healing, but we can’t heal others or the world unless we heal ourselves first. That’s where Who’s Frankie comes into play. I am able to use my healing modalities in cooperation with handmade and curated products for the highest vibrations possible! Now featuring our newly released “Single Soak” bath salts, all handmade with organic Epsom Salts, fresh dried herbs, pure Essential Oils, and sacred healing energy. You can also find crystals, song bowls, and more! All available on WhosFrankie.com

My other project I’m extremely excited about is my new Children’s book series! Titled “The Imagination Series” it is a 7 book exploration into spirituality in a way that focuses on the idea that anything is possible. I want to reach the next generation before life tries to limit you with self-doubt etc. I want to help build a solid foundation of belief in our youth. It follows my own spiritual experiences in child form in a nursery rhyme sequence. Something the whole family can love. I am looking to release my first book by the end of 2021!

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

Some of my favorite forms of meditation that really help me are sound baths. The vibrational frequency helps soothe me and heal me from the inside out. Along with guided imagery. I have the most fun with that. Becoming more visual with your eyes closed in stillness is an adventure in itself. The specific detail it takes you through, learning those tools will help when you are looking to manifest.

I am a fan of Vinyasa flow when it comes to yoga.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

One of my biggest things is your thought pattern, what you think you create. If you get into the habit of feeding yourself positive and encouraging thoughts it will inspire you to go on that hike, or go to the gym.. it will reflect into your daily routine.

Another is obvious which is exercise! Something that creates physical wellness and alignment inside out. I’d recommend yoga, or tai chi (chi gong), or even just spending time in nature and taking a walk.

The third is your daily food intake! Everyone’s body is different and needs different things! Don’t try and model your eating off of someone else or what may have worked for them. It’s ok to try and figure out what works for you. But be open and when you find your healthiest and most realistic choice, stick to it! LOTS of greens, proteins, and vitamin c!

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I think a lot of the time it comes down to actual time. People including myself WANT to start healthier eating habits and are always like “I’ll start tomorrow” or I’m too busy with work, family etc to focus on that. When in reality tomorrow isn’t promised. We only have now. And what we do now will affect us later. It’s OK to start small.. as long as you start.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Never be afraid to speak your truth. You must be honest with yourself above all else. Journal, talk to family or a friend, whatever you have to do. Dis-ease creates Disease. That is a saying that has never left me and relates back to physical wellness as well. If we are not happy or content inside it exudes through our bodies as an ailment. Which is quite literally our bodies telling us something is wrong.

2. Do something every day that excites or makes you happy.. you even for a moment. That small boost of Serotonin can go a long way if built up daily.

3. Follow your heart and instincts always.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Absolutely!!! I truly believe it works! Have you ever seen two people in an argument and one of them says something silly and it immediately breaks the tension in the room! Smiling, laughing, joy are all extremely powerful tools! Even if you’re walking down the street and someone smiles at you, you automatically feel more acknowledged, appreciated, and your guard isn’t as high. I believe it’s very powerful.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Meditation — It assists you in stopping for a moment to look inward and see yourself in a vulnerable, raw form. Which aids dramatically in spiritual wellness.

Cleansing yourself and/or space — Everything around us is composed of a vibrational frequency. Some high, some low. Yin and yang balance. Although these lower vibrational experiences can linger on us like spiritual debris. It’s so important to get a fresh start after a certain vibration clouds your usual setting. It’s best to release stagnant energy through water, crystals, herbs, etc.

Trust in the universe — Know that everything that is meant for you will find you, and everything that is not.. will miss you. If you believe it so wholeheartedly as if it has already happened to you, and remain in a state of gratitude. It will be yours in no time!

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Nature is one of the most readily available and powerful spiritual aids ever. It is open to everyone, and anyone at all times. To take a moment, breathe in life, listen to the music of trees and birds, watch the intricacies made with such precision that it makes you in awe of its beauty. If you are unable to do those, the most important is to FEEL nature. Feel the wind, the dirt, and grass under your bare feet. It grounds you and centers you. Very spiritual indeed.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I appreciate you saying that, means a lot. For me, it would have to be a movement for the power of our minds, thoughts, ideas, followed by actual execution. To make people realize that we can change the world if we put our minds to it. I would like to bring back about the confidence, the dreamers and inventors.. those who made us believe that we can all live sustainably and harmoniously and truly in a better future.

I also believe in turning around homelessness. It’s something that has always been near and dear to me. Providing homeless not just sustenance but opportunities to be better without judgment. Another chance to succeed.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

There are a few people I have in mind but I feel like this is such a loaded question haha it’s hard to choose. I’m going to give the top 3.

1. JK Rowling — because as a writer she has inspired me as a young girl to find the magic in the world and I’m a HUGE Harry Potter fan! More than probably a lot of people. I hope to one day sit down with her and get some sound advice when it comes to writing.

2. The Dalai Lama — for obvious spiritual reasons, imagine getting life advice from his holiness. I mean c’mon.

3. Indra Nooyi — As a female CEO myself it would be great to sit down with someone who has achieved greatness and respect in the same position. More women need to fill and be accepted in positions of power.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can see all things WHO’S FRANKIE on WhosFrankie.com, and follow us daily on Instagram @WhosFrankieOfficial

Also, you can follow my process of the book series and more on my Instagram @MissFrankieVegas, or my website OfficialFrankieVegas.com

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.

I wish the same for you! Honored to be here.