Frank Napolitano of ‘Day of Days’: “Don’t set deadlines”

As part of my series about "authors who are making an important social impact", I had the pleasure of interviewing Frank Napolitano.

Frank Napolitano has been a volunteer firefighter in Greenwich, Connecticut since 1982, where he has held the rank of lieutenant and captain in the Glenville Volunteer Fire Company. He has worked for the New York Public Development Corporation, practiced law at Manhattan law firms, and works as director of risk manager and insurance services for a large not-for-profit organization in Manhattan. Each year, to honor those lost on September 11, 2001, he is one of the dozens of firefighters who run the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation 5k run/walk in their turnout gear. He is a docent at the 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan, which is staffed by members of the 9/11 community that provide guided tours at the 9/11 Memorial. He resides in Greenwich, CT with his wife and daughter.

Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was raised in a devout Catholic family in a middle-class neighborhood in Greenwich, Connecticut, an affluent suburb of New York City. My father was an elementary school principal, and my mother was a social studies teacher. I am the oldest of three children and have a sister and a brother. I played football and baseball growing up and was in the marching band and jazz band in high school. My interests were boating, fishing, jazz, running, and reading. When I was 18, I joined the local volunteer fire department.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

The Red Badge of Courage by Stephen Crane. The book made an impression on me as a boy. It made me think about what is sometimes required of people in difficult situations and what it would be like to experience combat and do one’s duty at a young age. I think it is directly related to my interest in joining the fire service.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

The book, Day of Days, explores the high-cost first responders pay to keep the populace safe. The book examines what it takes to be a firefighter, the emotional, psychological, and physical commitment needed to do the job, and why some are drawn to the service and others are not. I hope the book provides a unique perspective and insight into this service. All proceeds are donated in a fifty-fifty split to Tunnels to Towers Foundation and the 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

I think the most interesting story in the book is about a fire chief who got caught in the collapse of the towers and took refuge under a fire truck, expecting to die. When the collapse ended and the dust cloud lifted, he got out from under the truck and started to try to piece together what happened and who was alive and dead. He couldn’t raise anyone on the radio or find a senior officer, so he got up on a demolished fire engine, stood still with his white helmet on and let his brother firefighters see that someone was still in command. That’s leadership.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

When I was at the World Trade Center with my fire company assisting in the recovery efforts after the attacks, I started to hear stories of incredible bravery and sacrifice by my fellow firefighters. I expected someone would write a story about what I heard and saw and waited ten years expecting someone to do so. But no one did. I was mentioning this to a friend and told him I was thinking of writing a story about this topic and he said the reason no one had written it was because they did not have my perspective from inside the fire service. That was when I realized I had to write this book.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

There was a high school friend who came up to me at our high school reunion and wanted to thank me for saving his life in a car accident when he was in college. The funny thing is I had completely forgotten about that incident until he mentioned it to me at our reunion 35 years later.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

The thing the community/society/politicians can do is realize there sometimes is a big disconnect between a politically correct approach to a social problem and the realities of dealing with that problem and, when that happens, it’s best to defer to the people who are dealing with these problems as their life’s work, as politically inconvenient as that sounds.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership and what it looks like is explored in this book. I would define leadership as the ability to move others to action by example and through demonstrating a personal commitment to achieving the objective before you. In the fire service, the ranks of captain and lieutenant are where you will find people who will lead from the front, tell others to “follow me” and in doing so show others how to achieve an objective under stressful, sometimes life-threatening circumstances. Leading from the front engenders respect, confidence, and admiration in subordinates.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Write first from the heart. The subconscious will lead you to places you may not expect to go. Don’t be supercritical of your writing. Examine what you are trying to say and why you first wrote what you did. Be careful not to get wedded to your writing. Edit ruthlessly. You’re telling a story not demonstrating writing skills. Consider writing like sculpting. Start with the broad lines, move to more precise details, keep chiseling and molding and bending the story until it reaches a polished perfection. Writing is re-writing. Don’t set deadlines. It will take as long as it takes, as long as you finish.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Every day above ground is a good day.” My first fire, when I was 18, was a house in the backcountry, going up really well. There were about 15 firefighters there and I realized we were the only thing that stood between the homeowners losing everything or saving their life’s belongings. We fought that fire all night long, back and forth and finally got it under control by dawn. When I emerged from that house at dawn, everything seemed brighter, clearer. The only way I can describe it is “more cherishable.” That has stayed with me for my whole life. When I emerged from a life-and-death situation, I found there is beauty and dignity in the simplest things.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Not really. Everyone I would want to have a private dinner or lunch with is dead.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

People can find my work at www.fnauthor.com

