Frank Macri of Thriving Coach Academy: “Passion for Helping People”

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Frank Macri.

Frank Macri is the Founder of Thriving Coach Academy. When he started his own journey as a coach over 7 years ago, Frank did not have any prior business experience or a large online following. Yet, he discovered a unique process that allowed him to take his business from zero to multiple six figures before turning 30, making him one of the most successful Millennial coaches in the industry. Now, Frank has trained and mentored over 1,000 individuals looking to start their own coaching practices. He is also the host of the “Life Coaching Secrets” podcast.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I am the Founder of Thriving Coach Academy, and I’ve mentored over a thousand people looking to start successful life coaching businesses. When I rewind back the clock, I discovered coaching at a time when I was hopping from one soul-sucking job to the next. I felt frustrated because I didn’t want to be stuck in a corporate “9-to-5”. There was something inside my yearning to be more influential and make a bigger difference.

I heard about a “life coach” while browsing on the Internet and immediately thought, “Is this for real? Can people actually get paid to life coach?” The more research I did, the more I realized this was the work I was born to do. I loved the possibility to both make a tremendous impact on people’s lives while being my own boss.

I’m embarrassed to admit that I tried to wing it at first. I read some books about life coaching and thought that would be enough. I thought I could rely on my intuition and life experience to coach. One day, a woman reached out and asked me to coach her. It was a total mess. She hung up about 10 minutes into the call because she wasn’t getting any value. I was humiliated.

That’s when I realized that being an effective coach has little to do with your intuition or life experience. It has to do with how well you understand how other people’s minds work. And it also comes from having frameworks and structure. So, I decided to invest in proper mentorship and supervised training. In that process, I realized I had lots of blind spots, and my coaching skills improved tremendously.

I made about 300k dollars my first couple years as a coach without having any paid advertising or a niche. I figured out a way to market myself (as an introvert, mind you) in a way that felt authentic, fun and inspiring. As my business took off, I had many people reach out to me wondering how to start their own coaching businesses. That’s when I began teaching the lessons I learned along the way to make it simple for anyone to do it themselves.

Inside the Academy, we have many of the coaches on track to earn six figures in their coaching businesses this year. I’m passionate about this industry and believe coaches are needed now more than ever. Coaching truly is the perfect career.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Impatience. When you are thinking of starting, there will be many voices in your head telling you to wait. Telling you why now isn’t the “right time.” Or (here’s a big one) that you aren’t “ready” yet to become a coach. All of that is BS. I realized that successful people start BEFORE they feel ready. I jumped into coaching when my life was still a bit of a mess, and I made was making six figures before turning 30. When things got hard, I thought about how terrible my life would be if I was trapped working for someone else in a cubicle all day. That immediately put things into perspective and kept me motivated to create a business I love. Resourcefulness. I decided one day that I was not going to let any circumstance stop me. I didn’t allow the sentences “I don’t have the time” or “I don’t have the money” to exist in my brain anymore. Instead, I would find ways to make things work. I would ask myself: “How can I create the time? How can I find the money? How can I get the support I need?” Your brain does amazing thing when you ask it the right questions. Curiosity. I take on a beginner’s mindset. I ask lots of questions. When my mentors give me feedback, I soak it up like a sponge. I love being wrong about things. As adults, it’s important to take off that “know-it-all” hat because it shuts down any possibility for growth. Curiosity is what keeps you open to learning. I also stopped labeling experiences as good/bad and instead started asking: “What’s my opportunity here?”

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

I got into the habit of sleeping in every day. I decided I was never going to sacrifice my rest for success or forced myself to wake up at ungodly early hours simple for the sake of getting more things done. Instead, I sleep in and focus my waking hours on being more productive, rather than doing more miscellaneous “busy” tasks. When you have less hours to work with, your brain becomes more efficient. You learn how to get more done in less time.

I got into the habit of embracing awkward conversations with strangers. As an introvert, this was a more difficult habit for me. But I would ask myself: Is it worth it to have a few seconds of awkwardness if I could potentially transform this person’s life? The answer is always yes.

I got into the habit of asking for help. As someone who would stubbornly try to figure everything out on my own, I realized this behavior needed to stop if I wanted to become successful. If you are lost in a forest and someone offers you a map, what do you do? You take the map! Also, I can’t emphasize this enough: The best coaches have coaches.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Simple: Find a coach and hire them right away. And don’t hire someone cheap. Pay an amount of money that scares you a little so you keep yourself accountable.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”?

“Success requires support. Failure we can do alone.”

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

This year, I launched the Life Coaching Secrets podcast for anyone who wants to learn how to master the art and business of coaching.

Inside the Academy, we also are launching a brand-new DEI training for our coaches.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need to Create a Highly Successful Career as a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Certification. But not all certifications are created equal. Make sure the program is ICF-accredited and offers substantial business training that’s been recently updated. The Belief That It’s Possible. It’s OK and normal to have doubts at times, but it’s not normal to let that stop you. You must also realize there are people who will invest a premium to work with you right now. They already exist in the world. I have a podcast called “Your Clients Are Waiting For You” where I explain this in depth. Community & Mentorship. Surround yourself with other coaches with shared goals. Make sure you have mentors to help you avoid costly mistakes. Don’t go at this alone. If you have a big mission, it will require big support… and you deserve the best support you can possibly get. Passion for Helping People. You don’t need to have life perfectly figured out to be a great coach. You just need to be someone who loves seeing people win. In fact, when you have your own struggles in life, it makes you more relatable. Your enthusiasm for serving others is one of the things that will make you a Client Magnet. Oftentimes, it’s as simple as letting people know: “I’m a life coach, and I’d love to support you.” An Income Goal. What would you love to earn per month as a coach? Not what would you like” to earn or what are you currently earning… but what would you LOVE to earn? Most people don’t really give this thought because we are conditioned to tolerate what we are given. If you are reading this, take a moment and answer this question for yourself. What would you love to earn per month? What would that open up for you? Allow yourself to dream big.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Mistake #1: Getting caught up in “niche drama.” You don’t need to have a niche figured out in order to get clients. When I got started, I didn’t have a niche. I offered coaching to anyone I could. As my schedule filled up with clients, it became clear which topics I loved coaching people on more than others. The more you coach, the clearer your niche will become.

Mistake #2: Getting caught up in “website drama.” Many coaches worry about what to put on their website, whether they should list their prices, etc. Ultimately, your website is not going to matter because it’s unlikely clients will find your website. A better way to spend your time is learning how to share value (online and offline) that will incentivize them to book a consultation with you. The most important thing you can do is get people on the phone.

Mistake #3: Charge by the hour. When you charge by the hour, you make it harder to have a sustainable business because you will constantly need to be finding new clients. Charging a low fee by the hour also attracts clients who are a pain to work with. Instead, be a Premium Coach.

Rather than charge by the hour, invite clients to invest in a bundle of sessions or a high-level program, often at a price-point of 5k dollars or 10k dollars. There are so many people out there who are looking for premium coaches, but few coaches know how to craft a message that speaks to these clients. I created a podcast called Be A Premium Coach where I share how to do this.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

So much of the success of your client is determined by the expectations you set at the very beginning. What you don’t want is a client to show up with needy, victimhood energy where they absolve all responsibility for their results and put it on you. It’s impossible to create a positive customer experience if a client has that attitude.

Any experience we have in life is determined by our thoughts — not other people. So, a “wow” customer experience will not be determined by you — it will be determined by the level of accountability they take for their own thinking.

This means you are not responsible for your client’s experience — they are. The question is: Do they understand that? I give my clients a guide on how they can guarantee their own success. I share with them the top qualities of my successful clients so they can model that. I set the stage powerfully with them in the beginning, so they know how to take full ownership of their experience and ask for support when they need it. When they adopt that attitude, the result is they always walk away getting exactly what they came for. I have an episode where I go deeper into this called How To Get Your Client Amazing Results.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

“Lead Generation” can sound very intimidating. All it really means is meeting people, telling them you’re a life coach and making an offer to support them. For your first 1k dollars, make it as simple as possible. Don’t worry about one strategy. You don’t need a complicated sales funnel or a large following. Offer coaching to anyone you can. You can “generate leads” at the grocery store just striking up conversation.

The best “inner” strategy you can do is to get coaching on your discomfort talking to strangers and experiencing rejection. You will need to meet people and tell them you are coach in order for them to hire you. A lot of coaches are afraid of offending people or getting turned down when offering coaching. You must get comfortable getting a “no” and not catastrophize it to mean anything negative about you. The more “no’s” you get, the more “yeses” you will also get.

The best “outer” strategy is to create short workshops (or webinars) where you can share your story to build trust with audience, provide them with value to demonstrate your expertise, and then invite them to have a consultation with you to learn about how they can continue working with you. I have made hundreds of thousands of dollars as coach from live presentations.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

While I think there is a degree of grinding that all entrepreneurs face in the early phase of their business, you don’t have to work extremely long hours or burn yourself out. People don’t want to hire coaches who are exhausted and miserable. Prioritize your health and self-care. Focus on doing what’s productive instead of doing something that keeps you busy. Time management is really just mind management.

I share with my coaches that you don’t “have to” market yourself… you get to. Marketing can be fun. If you aren’t having fun with it, you are doing it wrong.

Last, proceed as if your success is inevitable. Feel the relief and certainty of knowing that now, even if you don’t have clients yet. Imagine all the money you want is buried somewhere, and no one will take it from you. You are just in the process of finding where it is buried. How would you show up then? See every action you take, no matter the result, as one step closer. The wild thing that happens is your success becomes inevitable.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to share a meal with Judge Judy, Sarah Blakey and RuPaul.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Check out the Life Coaching Secrets podcast on all major podcasting platforms.

You can also get a sneak peek into my coach training program and learn the coaching tools our highest-earning coaches are using with clients inside our VIP Guest Access.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!