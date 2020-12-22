Frank De-Levi Discusses the Effects of COVID-19 and Caring for the Elderly

The pandemic has highlighted the vulnerability of long-term care and retirement homes, making health care in a home setting a proactive strategy that can help mitigate and control the spread of COVID-19. Frank De-Levi runs a medical home health agency called HomeAssist Home Health Services to serve people who are homebound, usually after being discharged from a hospital or facility. After Frank and his wife Kristina experienced the loss of their grandparents, Frank felt that the level of care at home was not adequate, which prompted them to found HomeAssist.

From Pacifica, CA, Frank De-Levi has studied business and marketing and has an extensive background in small business development and marketing to consumers on an international level. Frank De-Levi has a deep compassion for patients who require an additional element of safety at home. Motivated by an overwhelming desire to help others, Frank De-Levi is now using his skill set and experience to provide high-quality care to his clients.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

We get to help people—that is the bottom line. As someone who has seen the benefits of at-home health care, I truly believe in the work that we do at HomeAssist. Often, we meet our clients at pivotal times in their lives, and it is our job to facilitate the smoothest, most comfortable experience possible. Being able to facilitate that for our clients and their families is incredibly rewarding. Having experienced service at the opposite end of the spectrum, we aim to set a standard for how home health care can be conducted when it is done right.

How has your company grown from its early days to now?

The overall demand for at-home health care services has grown significantly since HomeAssist was first founded in 2017. America’s elderly population continues to grow, and so too does the demand for health-related services that can be provided in the comfort of someone’s home. I believe that our company has grown at a rapid pace due to our unbeatable standards and high quality of care. In addition to growing in scale, HomeAssist’s mission has grown along with it.

We are extremely flexible in our approach, responding to feedback, and adjusting our protocols accordingly. I believe that it is our desire to build a service that attends to the unique and needs of our clients that has allowed us to grow at the pace that we have. We are client-focused, through and through.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

Both Kristina and I pour our hearts and souls into our business, but always make time for one another and our two children. Understanding the needs of the business allows us to be flexible to one another’s needs. We both understand the importance of balancing our home and work lives and are able to provide one another support when this balance is thrown off. We schedule quality time, hobbies, and relaxation right into our business schedule in order to prioritize what is important to us.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

The traits I possess that make a successful leader are patience and an ability to work well under pressure. When you work in the health care industry, there are times when you are placed in extremely stressful situations that require a level-headed response. Employees look to leadership for guidance, and a successful leader is able to stay composed and act decisively when necessary. A leader sets the tone for the rest of the organization so this characteristic is crucial.

Additionally, patience allows you to act instead of reacting, being of service to your clients and employees. Health care is care and being patient is vital in providing the best possible service through active listening, compassion, and kindness.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

Remain open to change and be willing to adapt. When you work with as many health care professionals and clients as we do, you need to be open to feedback. Everyone will have a different preference and being open to providing a service that accommodates those needs is vital to running a successful home care business.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

Be kind, you never know what battle people are fighting. Working in this industry has taught me a lot about giving people the benefit of the doubt—especially during COVID-19. You never know exactly what people are going through, so be kind whenever you can.

What is the biggest life lesson you have learned?

Do what you love, and the rest will follow. Being connected to the work that we do at HomeAssist has not only grown my business but allowed me the freedom to live a life that I love. While some entrepreneurs may tell you that running a successful business is all about making money, this couldn’t be farther from the truth. When you connect to work you do, everything else will fall into place. When it gets tough, and it will, you need to have the passion and drive to continue.

What trends in your industry excite you?

There is a growing trend towards at-home care that excites me. More people are starting to realize the innumerable benefits of at-home care, including lower costs, increased quality of care, and enjoying the comforts of being at home. According to the Home Care Association of America, roughly 90% of Americans aged 65 and older want to stay home for as long as possible. This trend towards responding to a demand in health care excites me, as more and more people will be able to receive the services they want.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

In 5 years we hope that HomeAssist will be running at an increased capacity to be able to serve more clients. We want to be able to serve as many clients as possible, as the demand has been overwhelming.