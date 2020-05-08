Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Francis Beltran Gives His Take On Overcoming Stress And Achieving Success As An Entrepreneur

An Article On Beating Stress And Overcoming Your Obstacles

By

Francis Beltran is an innovative entrepreneur and the founder of Qualifyo; a firm that helps individuals around the world attain their life goals.

In this article, we will learn the values and principles that Francis has applied in his life to help him overcome anxiety and achieve success as an entrepreneur. 

Pushing through Stress

Stress is something we all face and it can be caused by a variety of reasons such as a job interview, a speech, or maybe something as simple as hanging out with friends.

In light of this topic, Francis equates the process of having overall mental stability to being financially stable. He shares that it is imperative to have the discipline to maintain habits that promote the wholeness of physical and mental health required to deal with stress. 

For Francis, mindfulness activities such as meditation and exercise serve the purpose. Meditation has been proven, time and again, to boost brain function and ease the amount of stress our body has been exposed to.

Achieving success

To Francis, achieving success in any area of your life boils down to a trio of factors, namely; self-discipline, education, and grit.  He explains that those who are striving for success should exhibit these factors. 

“If you don’t give up, then you can never lose. Use each experience as a learning curve and a growth process. Herein lies explosive success.” – Francis.

It’s a sad truth that today, most people think success can only be achieved by people with exceptional talent or gifts. Francis shares that he does not have any exceptional gifts, special talents, or ability. He further states that more than anything, he is resilient – he ensures that he finds a way to overcome challenges and does his best to turn situations that are bad into positive outcomes.  

Seeking Growth?

For individuals who truly want to achieve growth in whatever area of their lives they choose, there are two things you should take into consideration according to Francis; planning and goal selection.

The scary and confusing nature of the times we’re in can put a strain on all efforts and swiftly cause a derailment or total hindrance of plans for growth; however, it is important, now more than ever to do a proper assessment of all that is at hand and actively determine what one wants out of life and go for it. 

    Chukwuma Agugbue, Copywriter at Naijablogguy

    I've always had a knack for storytelling!
    Hi there, I'm Chukwuma Agugbue. I'm a copywriter and, a blogger.
    I Interview individuals who've achieved some sort of success in their field- Actively building a knowledge base for Millenials

