Francine Falk-Allen: “Show, don’t tell”

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Francine Falk-Allen.

Francine Falk-Allen was born in Los Angeles and has lived nearly all of her life in Northern California. A former art major with a BA in managerial accounting who ran her own business for thirty-three years, she has always craved creative outlets. This has taken the form of singing and recording with various groups, painting, and writing songs, poetry, and essays, some of which have been published.

Falk-Allen facilitates Polio Survivors of Marin County and Just Write Marin County (a Meetup writing group), and is a volunteer member of the San Rafael City ADA Accessibility Committee.

Her first book, Not a Poster Child: Living Well with a Disability: A Memoir has been included on several national outlets’ lists of best books of 2018, including Kirkus Reviews, BuzzFeed, and PopSugar, and received a gold medal from Living Now Book Awards for Inspiring Memoir — Female and a silver medal from Sarton Women’s Book Awards for memoir.

She was also named one of “25 Women Making a Difference in 2019” by Conversations Magazine. She loves the outdoors, gardening, pool exercise, her sweet, peculiar old cat, spending time with her husband and good friends, strong British tea, and a little champagne now and then.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

I contracted polio when I was three years old, in 1951. It was alarming to my family that when playing with neighbor kids, I could not get up off the floor. Around sixty years later, I thought it might be a good idea to write an essay about my early polio experience, especially the six months I spent in rehab in a medical center, and some memories from about a year prior to that, before I might begin to forget these events. Four chapters later, having only gotten through the hospital days, I knew I had the start of a book. More recently, for my second book, I wanted to share what I have learned in a lifetime of disability that falls more into the realm of advice.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

I had gone to writing and marketing workshops and was doing my research on how to get into this field. I loved the writing of Dave Eggers, who happens to live in my locale, and I learned that he had been one of the founders of McSweeney’s Press, which is also located near me. I saw that he was reading from his new book at my favorite bookstore, but that day I was already committed to a women’s retreat. The retreat was about fifteen miles from the bookstore, and when the meditations were finished and we’d said our goodbyes, I flew like the wind to the bookstore, and caught Mr. Eggers as he was about to leave, with a stack of books he’d purchased. I approached and asked him about the possibility of publishing with McSweeney’s. He kindly told me they only published fiction, but then took me to a quiet corner of the bookstore and gave me twenty or thirty minutes of good advice about how to get published. He was tearing blank pages from the backs of the books and giving me phone numbers and names, editors, his secretary, whatever he could think of. He was so generous! I have found that many in the writing community are like that: “Here, take my email address. Write me if you get stuck!”

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

Realizing that I would have to edit, and edit, and re-write, over and over, and even then there would likely be things I was not satisfied with when I was “done.” I overcame it by doggedly pursuing clear sentences in which emotion was elicited and meaning could not be misconstrued. A story about working with my editor, illustrating the angst one can go through:

Over my lifetime, I have come to see that losing my father at an early age was as instrumental in shaping my attitudes and personality as was my permanently paralyzed leg. I knew that these two factors had led me to go through a long period of thinking that having a husband was extremely important; I was seeking that unconditional male love while “handicapped” by a leg most men would not have chosen in a mate. One night I got an email from the editor of my first book, saying, “I took out the chapter about your dad. It just doesn’t seem relevant to the theme of being handicapped from polio.” I was aghast. I sobbed. I stomped into the other room and told my husband through my tears that she was taking my father out of my life story. I sat down and wrote a long response to my editor, pleading with her and telling her why I thought it was important. I couldn’t sleep that night and feared her response, which I received the next morning. “OK, Francine, if it’s important to you, leave it in, that’s fine! Just take out equivalent material somewhere else because we’ve got to shorten it.” Just like that. I did work on bringing out the relevance of my father with just a few phrases here and there to indicate the outsize influence men were having on my perspective.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Gosh, none of them seemed funny at the time, I don’t think! If I remember a good one, you’ll be the first to know.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have just finished my second book, No Spring Chicken: Stories and Advice from a Wild Handicapper on Aging and Disability, which has just been printed and is available for pre-order; it should be in stores by mid-June. I will be presenting in various podcasts and print interviews, and have a few essays out there on the web right now. I’m excited about being interviewed again by The Morning Glory Project: Stories of Determination, in their “second blooms” program, facilitated by Betsy Graziani Fasbinder, also an author.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

It’s hard to abbreviate this, but here goes. I used to camp yearly at Yosemite with friends, but camping became too difficult, so I began staying (with my husband) in the valley lodge, and rented a sit scooter on which I tooled over to the campground daily, rather than driving our car, so I could be closer to nature. On my way back to the lodge at dusk one evening, I saw a bear sculpture about twenty feet off the path. It was as big as a grizzly. I was staring at it and wondering why the park service put it in that particular spot in the woods. Then, it turned its head and took a step toward me! I locked eyes with the bear, realized this was not a good strategy, and scooted off as fast as the vehicle would go — about 6 mph, hardly fast enough. I began thinking about what to do if he or she followed me, and decided that woefully, I’d have to throw my backpack, because bears know those often contain food, and they start hunting at twilight… but the pack had my laptop with my first book partially written in it! My heart rate went up, but the bear decided not to follow me, an odd little creature. On subsequent trips, I’ve always looked off into that spot, half hoping to see the bear again. I considered myself both lucky to see this ursine being and also fortunate that he or she was not particularly interested in me!

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

Aging may be something we all have to go through, and it will involve at the least some physical challenges, but they are rarely insurmountable. If I can deal with them with a paralyzed leg, so can many others adapt. Having a sense of humor is key, and finding reasons, even small ones, to keep looking out the window toward our next adventure.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

Show, don’t tell. Use conversations and action when possible, to illustrate what a person is like, instead of saying, “He was a kind man.” Read, read, read. The more you read, and thus remember what inspired or impressed you about a particular author’s work, the more those aspects will inform your own work. Get others to read your work; ask them what they like and what they think needs improvement. If something you’ve written is misunderstood or misinterpreted, especially if by more than one person, rewrite it; it’s not the reader’s fault. There’s almost always a different way to say it. It takes a few years to publish a book, even after you’ve got a pretty good draft, unless you want to self-publish, and even then, it will take longer than you think it will. So, dig in as soon as possible, keep at it, and be patient.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

I’d say that is remembering. Remembering details about how people speak, about events and places — these things make stories real for the reader. I told a story in my first book about telling my mother things I could remember from when I was a toddler. I described how this conversation unfolded something like this:

My mother and I were sitting at the kitchen table when I was in my thirties. I said to her, “I remember being outside, down a flight of stairs in our backyard in Los Angeles, and there were planes going by overhead. I couldn’t get up the stairs so I hid underneath. There was a garbage can and I ate a banana peel out of it.” Mother sat there quietly taking this in, her cigarette in hand, wrist bent as always, smoke wafting upward, staring out the window as she often did when remembering the past. “You were only two years old then!” she responded, looking at me with some incredulousness. We both let this sink in, that I had been rather young to be left outside at the bottom of stairs. I could see my mother wondering what else I remembered, surprised that I had memories back that far.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

Anything by Louise Erdrich, because she takes tales from her Native American ancestry and fleshes them out into fiction, and writes with heart, humor, and poignancy, clearly depicting the attitudes and conditions of Native Americans. Almost anything by Dave Eggers, for his “muscular” modern writing, often a true biography, which always has a moral or ethical lesson, but told in such a way that the reader simply feels they are learning about a person and how he or she handled a conflict. Frederik Backman, who tells tales that could be hair raising and dangerous but always tinged with some humor; he has an ability to be kind to his characters while also divulging how they wrestle with their demons, in some ways similar to Jane Austen. And Jane Austen; she was a master at taking the simplicity of life and showing us how often people misinterpret the actions or words of others, and how decisions can be made based on these assessments which change the future. I could go on! So many authors, so little time.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to end poverty. Poverty is at the root of so many struggles. Health and health care, education, encouragement in the home, stability of home, access to food and water, domestic peace or violence. Much of this is solved with eradication of poverty, or at least stability of income.

