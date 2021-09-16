Francine Breckenridge of US Money Reserve: “You must achieve the right balance between work and family”

You must achieve the right balance between work and family. When it is family time, the focus should be on you and your interaction with your family. Don’t let work invade every aspect of your life. Maintaining good boundaries between work and your personal life will help you thrive in both areas. If you are at the point of burnout, don’t be afraid to ask for help. Many people are too proud to reach out when they are going through difficult times. You must put your well-being ahead of pride. It may be as simple as discussing your feelings of burnout with a friend or coworker, or you may need help from a life coach or medical professional. In either case, don’t be afraid to reach out.

As a part of my series about the “5 Things Anyone Can Do To Optimize Their Mental Wellness”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Francine Breckenridge.

Francine Breckenridge is the Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at U.S. Money Reserve, one of the country’s largest distributors of precious metals, including gold, silver, and platinum. Known as America’s Gold Authority™, the Austin, Texas-based company is trusted by hundreds of thousands of clients and proudly “AAA” rated by the Business Consumer Alliance. Francine values USMR because of its commitment to ethical business standards, supportive executive team, and the family environment the company has cultivated and continues to nurture.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I was a real estate broker for 10 years after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin. I decided to go back to school and chose Baylor Law School for its reputation for training highly skilled litigators. I became an associate with a firm in Austin, Texas, eventually becoming a partner. About six years ago, a client asked me to come in house. I am now the chief compliance and legal officer for U.S. Money Reserve Inc. Since I am board certified in labor and employment law, I also head up U.S. Money Reserve’s Human Resources department.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I have had many interesting experiences during my years as an attorney, but most of them are confidential. One that I can share happened while I was in law school. My moot court (a kind of practice court common in law schools) partner and I were arguing a case when the dean of the law school interrupted. He said that there was a very important visitor to the law school, and the dean wanted him to watch our moot court session. The dean then walked in with the late United States Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. So, there I was, not yet a lawyer and arguing in front of a United States Supreme Court Justice. As an aside, he gave both my partner and me excellent advocacy tips.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

It was my second trial, and I was very nervous about the name of a witness. Her name was Ms. Chitty, and I was sure I was going to slip up and call her by a similar sounding swear word. So, I practiced over and over until I was confident that I would pronounce her name correctly. I started my examination and confidently said, “So tell me, Ms. Titty…” The jury and courtroom spectators burst out laughing. While I was mortified, I laughed and apologized and said, “Well now you’ve met the lawyer that all the lawyer jokes are based on!” Immediately, I could see the jury soften. I won the case, and when polling the jury after the verdict, several of the jurors said that my humility and humanity were refreshing to see in an attorney.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person for whom you are grateful who helped get you where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My fourth-grade teacher, Mr. Siebitz, was the first person to really challenge me, education wise. He instilled a love for learning in me. He encouraged me to try and, if I failed, to pick up and keep going. He made me realize that I could achieve anything and that I should never be afraid to try, even if the goal seems unreachable. He gave me books about remarkable women, from Helen Keller to Anne Frank to Indira Gandhi. These books supported his encouraging words and helped me realize that memorable women are everywhere. He helped me feel more confident about my intelligence. He taught me that I could compete in any profession, even a profession dominated by men.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

You must achieve the right balance between work and family. When it is family time, the focus should be on you and your interaction with your family. Don’t let work invade every aspect of your life. Maintaining good boundaries between work and your personal life will help you thrive in both areas. If you are at the point of burnout, don’t be afraid to ask for help. Many people are too proud to reach out when they are going through difficult times. You must put your well-being ahead of pride. It may be as simple as discussing your feelings of burnout with a friend or coworker, or you may need help from a life coach or medical professional. In either case, don’t be afraid to reach out.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Be sure to have an open-door policy at all levels. This helps employees feel that they are part of the overall team. My office has a very “family-oriented” atmosphere, which really helps cement both loyalty and security. Be sure, to the extent possible, to be transparent when addressing any changes in the workplace. By doing this, even if employees don’t agree with the change, they will at least understand why the change is occurring.

Okay, thank you for all that. Now, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Mental health is often looked at in binary terms: those who are healthy and those who have mental illnesses. The truth, however, is that mental wellness is a huge spectrum. Even those who are “mentally healthy” can still improve their mental wellness. From your experience or research, what are five steps that each of us can take to improve or optimize our mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each?

This past year has been extremely tough with the isolation and loneliness associated with the pandemic.

It is important to maintain healthy, positive relationships. Don’t be embarrassed to reach out if you are feeling anxious or depressed. By doing so, you open the door for that person to reach out to you in the future if they experience any isolation or depression. Remember that there is always strength in numbers.

Endorphins, endorphins, endorphins! Exercise and eating healthy always improves your mood. Unfortunately, when someone is depressed, they are less likely to eat healthy or exercise. Once you take that first step, however, it is easier to get back into good habits.

Meditation is a great practice to improve mental health. There are several apps that can guide you through the process. Meditation helps calm you and relieve you of anxiety. It can also improve focus. Meditation can help with any sleep issues that you may be experiencing. There are several meditation programs that calm you, guiding you into restful slumber.

A gratitude journal can help you overcome negative thoughts. Sometimes, people forget how many blessings are in their life. A quick note explaining what you are thankful for in the morning helps you start the day in a good frame of mind. Another note of gratitude before bedtime bookends the day with positivity. When you feel depressed, re-reading your gratitude journal will remind you of everything that you are thankful for.

Finally, and most importantly, do not be afraid to seek professional help. We are working hard as a society to overcome the stigma of seeking help from mental health providers. You would not think twice to seek help from a healthcare provider if you broke your arm. There should be absolutely no shame in seeking professional help if your brain needs an adjustment.

Much of my expertise focuses on helping people plan for retirement. Retirement is a dramatic “life course transition” that can impact one’s health. In addition to the ideas you mentioned earlier, are there things that one should do to optimize mental wellness after retirement? Please share a story or an example for each.

Stay active and engaged with your community. For many, work is the main focus for years, and when that is gone, people often feel lost and unfulfilled. Get involved with charities of your choice. It is so rewarding to be active in a cause that you care about. And it is good for the soul when you realize what an impact you are making through your charitable endeavors.

How about teens and pre-teens. Are there any specific ideas you would suggest for teens and pre-teens to optimize their mental wellness?

If at all possible, minimize your social media presence. The epidemic of cyber-bullying has hit pre-teens and teens hard. An individual might say things on social media that they would never say to someone in person. Also, maintaining a healthy diet and getting plenty of sleep, although not new ideas, are paramount. Teens need more sleep than adults, and sleep deprivation can wreak havoc on a teen’s brain.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

“Detox Your Thoughts” by Andrea Bonior, Ph.D. The book addresses how to overcome negative thoughts and practice self-compassion. Bad thoughts are so difficult to stop. This book provides a pathway to develop skills to overcome negativity and practice positive mindfulness. She uses psychology to help you remove self-sabotaging thoughts with specific processes. While that sounds boring, the book is easy to read with humor injected throughout. The strategies that she employs really work, and they tend to build on each other.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most people, what would that be? You never know what your idea could trigger.

Something like the “check-in challenge,” where you’re challenged to check in with a friend, relative, or coworker with whom you haven’t spoken in a while. Asking how they’re doing and genuinely listening to their answer, asking follow-up questions, and making sure they know that you care whether they’re providing an actual answer or just responding with a generic platitude. If more people made time in their days to let someone else know that someone is there to listen if they need it, that they have someone to turn to if they’re struggling, or even if they just want to celebrate their victories, we could see a world of difference in our collective mental health. Knowing that you’re not alone in the world is the only thing you need some days.

Can you please give us your favorite “life lesson quote?” Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” — Martin Luther King, Jr.

As an attorney, this quote guides me when I have difficult decisions to make. One sees small injustices all the time, and it is easy to pretend that you don’t notice and choose not to get involved. Once, I was at the DMV standing in an endless line, and I started talking to the couple in front of me. They had taken the bus, as only she could drive. They were there because the license she was mailed had a picture on it that clearly was not her. When they reached the counter, the clerk acknowledged the mistake and asked for the fee associated with obtaining a replacement license. They said they didn’t have the fee. I thought about paying it for them, but decided this small injustice needed to be righted. I tried to reason with the clerk that this was the DMV’s mistake, and as such, the couple shouldn’t be penalized.

The clerk remained steadfast. I asked to see the manager, who came out and saw that a majority of people in line were focused on this couple’s ordeal. The manager agreed that the couple should not be charged and gave them bus money out of her own pocket for their trouble. What could have been a terribly unjust experience turned into a positive one. It may seem like a trivial injustice, but to the couple, it was a huge injustice that, fortunately, was met with a fair outcome.

What is the best way for our readers to follow you on social media?

I don’t have a large social media presence. There are so many negative thoughts and comments on social media. It has also been a platform for promoting falsehoods. For me, avoiding social media as much as possible helps me stay in the moment. I would much rather talk over the phone or meet with someone in person to discuss ideas, opinions, or issues. Doing so through social media is nowhere near as authentic as direct communication. The best way to follow me, however, is through LinkedIn.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!